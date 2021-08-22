The first-ever Friends Group at R.B. Winter State Park is ready to fulfill its mission of supporting the popular park in Union County.
The newly formed volunteer Friends of R.B. Winter State Park is a new chapter formed under the leadership and guidance of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that partners with the state’s 121 state parks and 20 forest districts. Its mission is to conserve, support and protect the park’s resources by promoting education, responsible recreation, and stewardship for present and future generations.
“In Pennsylvania, we are surrounded by so many opportunities to experience the outdoors because of the 121 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest land,” said Group Chair Mary Marshall. “I’ve personally benefited in countless ways from the time I’ve spent exploring, backpacking, biking, camping, swimming, and attending outdoor educational and recreational events throughout our beautiful state. My hope is that the R.B. Winter State Park Friends Groups, and the dozens of other Friends Groups across the state, will continue to grow in order to support, maintain, conserve, and enhance these opportunities for the benefit of all.”
Marshall first came to R.B. Winter as a child when her grandmother took her to swim and explore.
“As an adult, I spend much of my free time hiking, biking, and camping in PA State Parks on my own and with friends and family,” she said. “Since R.B Winter is the closest state park to my home and I’ve had so many wonderful experiences there, I felt that getting involved with the Friends Group was a great way to pay it forward by ensuring that the park has necessary resources and that members of the surrounding communities have opportunities to enjoy and steward the outdoors.”
Marshall: ‘Spark’ started two years ago
The spark for the Group’s formation began almost two years ago when Marci Mowery, executive director of PPFF, gave a presentation at Buffalo Valley Retirement Community on the history of Pennsylvania State Parks. After months of delay due to the pandemic, PPFF and Michael Crowley, park manager at R.B. Winter State Park, and staff held a virtual meeting to assess local interest in forming a group. After several discussion meetings, and the process of Board nominations were completed, the Group was officially organized and recognized under the PPFF in May.
So far, they have had two volunteer work days, which have consisted of painting park signs, sprucing up around the park office, replacing mulch in one of the playground areas, and removing invasive plant species — all of which will be continuous goals. They have also received financial contributions from members and park visitors to provide resources for future projects and initiatives.
Other short-term goals include: providing and assisting with programming in the park that attracts a wide age range of attendees; working with park management/educator to develop ideas for events and/or programs; providing volunteers for park organized events and programs; assisting park with social media and promotion of the park and related events/opportunities; providing volunteer opportunities in the park; performing litter removal and beautification projects around the Raymond B. Winter State Park Complex, which includes McCalls Dam State Park, Ravensburg State Park, and Sand Bridge State Park; adopting a portion of Route 192; and performing trail maintenance.
”Friends groups are doing great things across the Commonwealth and I look forward to wonderful work that will be done here at R.B. Winter State Park,” said Crowley. “People love this park and the friends group is a way for these folks to volunteer and help out the park.”
One of 50 groups
Wesley Robinson, a spokesman for the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, said the R.B. Winter Friends Group is one of 50 groups under the Pennsylvania Parks and Forest Foundation with 15 other groups independent of the PPFF. Friends groups work in state parks and forests and may adopt parks clustered together in park complexes.
“Friends groups are invaluable to the operation of state parks and forests,” said Robinson. “The time, energy and effort they put in to helping raise awareness about parks, helping clean up after busy weekends, hosting important events, or assisting with planning truly cannot be understated. We at DCNR are grateful for their generous contributions to the parks and forests we manage.”
Volunteers help supplement DCNR operations in a way that allows staff the time and resources to complete maintenance and other project work, he said.
“They are a great benefit to state parks and forests by inspiring good stewardship, encouraging volunteerism, expanding education and recreation opportunities, fundraising and so much more. State parks and forests belong to the people, so we are happy to work with and have the support of concerned citizens,” said Robinson.
Friends groups typically do not receive state funding. They hold fundraisers and may have membership fees or accept donations to help fund their operations, he said.
“There are a lot of volunteers who give their time to help clean up parks or work with staff at state parks to help out. There can be grants available to some of the organizations as well,” said Robinson.
Volunteer days
The next volunteer work day is Sept. 18. Volunteer workdays will take place on the third Saturday of each month and planning meetings will be held on the first Wednesday of each month.
In addition to Marshall, the board consists of Vice Chair Gary Kendall, Treasurer Brian Brown, Secretary Jack Miller, and Outreach/media coordinator Kyle Fawcett.
“As a new Friends Group, we are striving to recruit additional members and have already had more than two dozen individuals attend a meeting, volunteer at a Workday, and/or donate,” said Marshall.
Additional events and volunteer opportunities will develop as the Friends Group grows. People can learn more and stay up-to-date about happenings by following the Friends Group of R.B. Winter State Park on Facebook or Instagram, or subscribing to their email list at friendsofrbwinter.org. Financial contributions can also be made at friendsofrbwinter.org.