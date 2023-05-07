Recently, after I had delivered a sermon on “grace,” I met with a group of teens for a discussion about where was grace — unconditional forgiveness — in the midst of everything that had happened to young people — like them — during that past week.
In Utah, a young man — who happened to be Black — was sent to collect his two brothers who were playing at a friend’s home. He went to the right address on the wrong street, rang the doorbell and was shot in the head by an 84-year-old man who later said he was afraid of the 16-year-old Black man.
The next day — during the same week — in rural New York, a young man and his girlfriend were driving to a friend’s house for the first time. They traveled off of a dirt road and drove into the wrong driveway. The homeowner came out on the porch and began shooting at them. His second shot struck the young woman, killing her.
One of the teens said, “Do you know how easy that could happen around here?” She continued, “One night, I was taking a friend home and a car started following me, so I pulled into someone’s driveway — off of a country road — to make sure I wasn’t being followed. That could easily have been me!”
The next day, after the incident in New York — this time in North Carolina — a six-year-old girl and her parents were shot at by the neighbor. The little girl died. And for what? Because her ball had rolled into the neighbor’s yard?
Then, that same week, several Texas cheerleaders were dropped off in a parking lot to meet another friend. One of them — thinking it was her friend’s car — got in the wrong car. When she realized it was the wrong car, she quickly jumped out and ran back to the other car. The driver of the wrong car got out, came over to them and shot at them, injuring the two young girls.
For all the shooters that week, fear overruled grace, that unconditional forgiveness.
It’s difficult to preach and teach and share God’s grace in the midst of the tragedies that these teens could all relate to. They talked about how all of these incidents could easily have happened to them. They know a ball can easily get away from a child. They drive or go with their friends places and almost every one of them has gotten into the wrong car before. They have driven up wrong driveways out in the country before. They can’t fathom being afraid of someone because of the color of their skin.
We talked about Jesus’ life and how his healing and teaching, his great love and care for others, got him killed for us all. And I think of Jesus’ words as recorded in Luke 23:24: “Father forgive them for they know not what they do.”
The people who killed Jesus had been whipped into a frenzy of fear to the point of murdering him. He wasn’t like them. He did things he wasn’t supposed to do. He talked to and ate with people he shouldn’t have talked to or eaten with. He healed on the Sabbath and recognized all people as equal. And when someone treated him or his disciples poorly, he didn’t retaliate. He said, shake the dust off your sandals and just walk away (paraphrased from Mark 6:10-11).
Grace is not easy, but we can’t allow fear to replace grace. We must keep practicing grace. I can still hear the words, “But, Pastor Tim, it’s hard.” Yes, it is hard. But we must live by example and then maybe grace — in little ways — will begin to take hold and make a difference in bigger ways. The person who shoots without thinking is not experiencing grace for an innocent mistake someone made.
Do you remember the West Nickle Mines Amish School story from 2006? A gunman walked into the school and shot 11 children, killing five of them and injuring six more before he killed himself.
Perhaps you don’t remember that the parents of those murdered children went to the house of the shooter’s parents and took them food, mourning with them that same night. What a story of grace. I also remember many parents at that time saying they could not have done that.
Sadly, too many since then have had to find grace in their hearts as they work for change. Change designed to make our children safer. It is unfortunate that there are too many to name, but the parents of the children who died at Sandy Hook Elementary School come to mind.
Fear is easy. We can tell a story or two, true or false, to whip up fear. Grace, however, requires practice.
Sometimes “lots of practice” as one of the teens said that night. Is it not up to us to practice grace, over and over, as living examples? Is it not grace that is required of us in our everyday living? Don’t be mistaken, we recognized that those teens were going about their daily lives, but their experiences led us to talk about how we can make a difference in our daily lives in our efforts to choose grace over fear.
Do we offer grace when another driver cuts us off on the road? Do we offer grace when someone at the grocery store is rude to us? Can we shake the proverbial dust off our shoes and move on when someone is not in a space where they can be pleasant or respectful to others?
In the wise words of our teens, “Grace takes a lot of work, a lot of practice. I sure hope I can do this grace thing.”
I do, too.
What will it take for grace to overcome fear in our own lives? How can we live grace as an example? Fear tests us every day. I believe we owe it to our children and to each other to try grace. Jesus never taught from a place of fear. Instead, he taught with love and grace. May we, too, make it so in our living. And don’t be mistaken, it will take practice.
Pastor Timothy Hogan-Palazzo is pastor at Saint Paul’s Community United Church of Christ in Milton. Email him at pastortim@spuccwm.org.