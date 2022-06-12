PAXTONVILLE — At times, Hannah Shriver didn’t know how she’d feed the people who had signed up for the food bank she organized. With a leap of faith, however, and support from her family and community, the Midd-West High School senior is making it work.
Food is distributed once a month at Paxtonville United Methodist Church on a Saturday determined by Hannah’s busy schedule.
The idea began when she was thinking of a project for her Girl Scout Gold Award which is presented to girls “who have planned and executed significant Take Action projects in response to pressing community needs,” according to girlscouts.org. Annually, fewer than six percent of Girl Scouts earn the prestigious award.
Hannah’s first thought about a project was to provide meals for residents of care facilities.
“She wanted to actually bless people by feeding them and having them come together, so not just with food but with interaction with each other,” said Donna Shriver, Hannah’s mother. “She wanted to help with some of the loneliness people have.”
But when COVID-19 put an end to social interactions, Hannah had to regroup.
“I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do,” she said. “I was sitting in the dining room one night, and it was like an epiphany. Like God put on my heart that this was what he wanted me to do, and I listened, and it’s been awesome.”
One of her first obstacles was convincing herself, and others, that a teenager could handle the project.
“I thought, how will it work? I’m just one person,” Hannah said.
Her father, Steve Shriver, had mixed emotions.
“I’m well aware of the need,” he said. “I also knew it’s a huge undertaking, but I thought, boy, if you’re going to pour your energy into something, what a worthwhile thing to do. But this isn’t going to be an easy task.”
It wasn’t. But like other tasks, once Hannah got started, it became do-able.
“Some people put their confidence in me and in God, and donations just started pouring in,” she said. “The community support has been amazing.”
Her United Methodist congregation and other community members continue to drop off nonperishable food, and people message her on Facebook to offer donations. Her church’s youth group helps unpack boxes and prepare for distributions.
“I don’t even have to ask them,” Hannah said. “If they see me unloading stuff from the car, they just help me.”
When the distributions started, Hannah stored food in the Beaver Springs home of her grandmother, Betty Mackneer. Since then, however, Paxtonville United Methodist has provided shelf space as well as bins beneath their youth group ping pong table.
Her second biggest obstacle was getting the word out. Facebook posts in “Snyder County Alerts & Happenings” helped. More recently, Hannah has created her own Facebook page, “Bread of Life Food Ministry.” On the site, people can direct message her to register. The ministry has grown from 10 to 12 families in the first distribution in March, 2021, to 20 to 50 families today. When donations occasionally ran low and Hannah worried, her mother reassured her.
As of April, Bread of Life Food Ministry has provided 1,224 meals to 139 families. Each family receives a box with breakfast, lunch and dinner, plus a snack and dessert.
Hannah beams when she talks about the numerous groups that have helped, including her school’s National Honor Society. Last Christmas, the attorneys and staff of Ax Runkle, P.C., in Middleburg, donated 80 hams for holiday meals.
“After that Christmas distribution, I had so many families text me or reach out and say, ‘Thank you. You made our Christmas,’” she said.
“She’s been very successful,” Steve Shriver said. “She has found a need, and she has gotten so much support.”
Hannah said there is no way she could have accomplished this without her parents and grandmother, as well as her friend, Rialey and her mother and a number of extended family members.
“My mom always goes shopping with me, and we always leave Weis or Walmart or Aldi with these overloaded shopping carts,” she said with a laugh. “We get all these weird looks.”
“She’s a good bargain shopper,” Donna Shriver said.
It’s all worth it when Hannah sees how grateful people are for the meals.
“Sometimes it breaks your heart,” she said. “Food is such a basic need. We take it for granted. We have such easy access.”
With that easy access, she’s mindful of her own good fortune.
“God has blessed me so much,” she said. “I’m in a position where I can help people. Everything He’s done to make this happen, it’s like, how can I not keep it going?”
Donna Shriver pointed out that while Hannah is active in sports, including field hockey and lacrosse, academics, including National Honor Society, and a number of clubs and organizations, she was also honored for her kind attitude at her school’s awards ceremony.
Hannah will attend Bloomsburg University in the fall and hopes to find a group to continue the food ministry. She is grateful to have learned how much she can positively affect the lives of others.
“Even though we’re teenagers, we can have a big impact,” she said. “With God’s help and the help of the community, we really can do so much. We really do have the power to change the whole world.”
For more information, visit “Bread of Life Food Ministry” on Facebook.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com