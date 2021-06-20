LEWISBURG — For nearly 120 years, The Himmelreich Library at 18 Market St., a ministry of First Presbyterian Church, has been a mainstay in the community, providing the region with free access to a large collection of Christian resources.
For the last 12 years, Caroline Campagna has been at the helm of this unique outreach, serving as the librarian. She stepped down from her position on March 31. The Rev. Barbara Yorks will become the new librarian, effective July 1.
Campagna, who attends First Presbyterian, said she first heard that the previous librarian at The Himmelreich was stepping down while she was attending a church service. She applied and was accepted. She calls her appointment there “a God thing.”
Her first part-time job was behind the circulation desk there when the Himmelreich was part of the Union County library system. That was “many many years ago,” she said, and coming full circle 12 years ago seemed to fit well with where she found herself in life.
“It just attracted me a lot,” she said, adding, “I’ve always liked libraries.”
She has loved everything about her service there.
“From the very beginning, I’ve felt like because of all the resources in there, that I was surrounded by a cloud of witnesses,” Campagna said. “It’s a ministry of the church, and I still feel that very deeply. It’s an outreach. I loved the patrons, and that’s one of the things that I will miss the most.”
She has a deep fondness for the building’s unique architecture.
“I’ve always been very, very interested in the history of the building and Mr. Himmelreich and his family,” she said.
Campagna’s duties included business management, ordering items, and keeping track of the budget. Under her leadership, about 10 years ago the library moved to a digital circulation database, allowing patrons to checkout books online — something that proved especially useful during COVID restrictions. During her service, the library also added new public programs, including Author’s Nights, children’s story hours, Sunday Conversations, The Worldwide Book Auction, writer’s workshops, and summer concerts on the lawn.
While Campagna’s future plans are still up in the air, she said she is looking forward to spending more time with her family. She said she knows Yorks personally and is confident the library will remain in good hands as the ministry continues to expand.
York, who has served as a pastor at a variety of United Methodist Churches over the last 40 years, is currently finishing up her role as interim pastor at Saint Andrew’s United Methodist Church in Milton.
“I have always had a love for libraries and am delighted to move into this new role,” she said. It is a role, she said, that “enables me to combine my love of Jesus, people and books. I also believe it is important to pass on one’s faith to the next generation…Through literature, study and personal interaction, the Himmelreich offers instruction, support and guidance in living out the Christian faith. I hope to be a caring instrument in this process.”
Yorks is a graduate of Bucknell University, and earned a master of divinity from Methodist Theological School and a doctorate from Asbury Seminary. While at Bucknell, she attended First Presbyterian Church. She reconnected there when in 2018 to 2019 she served as the church’s interim pastor. It was during that time that she said she “reconnected with old friends”, met Campagna, and became active in the library’s programs and projects.
“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to be part of this continuing endeavor,” she said, adding, “I really appreciate the mission and ministry there to share God’s message through books.”
As the library, which has been physically closed because of COVID restrictions, tentatively hopes to reopen in July, Yorks said she hopes to add programs to The Himmelreich’s growing ministry, including a Bucknell Life Learning Class in the fall, and additional book studies and Bible studies, as well as guest speakers.
Reflecting on Campagna’s service to the library, Rick Gathman, library board chair, said “Caroline has been a great leader for this Christian ministry. Thanks to her efforts and the efforts of her volunteer staff, The Himmelreich reaches into five counties. We’ve got regular patrons who are coming and utilizing our materials and our services.
“She’s been a great blessing on many levels,” he said. “Everyone has just really enjoyed her leadership and her gentle spirit. We’re very appreciative of all that she has done.”
With Yorks’s past connection with and leadership in the library’s programming, Gathman said “She is very well acquainted and very well equipped to lead this ministry.”
He called her a “tremendous friend” of the library and said “She just has a beautiful spirit.”
The Himmelreich, founded with monies left by local Christian businessman William D. Himmelreich, officially opened in 1902. Today, it boasts more than 11,000 individual titles, including Christian books, films and music.
Open to the public, Gathman said they encourage other churches and pastors from throughout the Susquehanna Valley to take advantage of their free materials and programs.
Following the COVID era of curbside circulation, they are hoping to open the library doors once again this summer, and anticipate holding an open house around the end of summer or early fall. For updates and more information, visit www.thehimmelreich.com.