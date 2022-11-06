While playing taps at veterans’ funerals, one thing stands out for Matthew Wagner, retired band director of Mifflinburg Area High School.
“I see the veterans and the honor guard take it very seriously to bury one of their fellow veterans,” Wagner said. “It shows how strong that camaraderie is in veterans. No matter what branch of service, there is a strong bond. That always impressed me.”
The honor guard ceremony consists of the military chaplain’s address, the folding of the flag and presentation to the family, the three-volley rifle salute and taps, said Clarence Chambers, a member of American Legion Post 410, in Mifflinburg.
“I give the three rifle cartridges to the family and explain that they stand for duty, honor and country,” he said. “Then the bugler plays taps. It is the final honor for the veteran.”
Chambers relies on Wagner, Marlin Hauer, of Lewisburg, and Brandon Moore, of Mifflinburg, for taps.
“We feel every military veteran should go to the grave with military honors,” Chambers said.
Wagner started playing taps in 2016 as a way to honor veterans and spend time with his father, Jack Wagner, who was a member of the honor guard.
He also knew schools used to let high school students play taps. With new testing standards making teachers reluctant to allow kids to miss class, and with fewer faculty members who are veterans themselves, it’s become harder to recruit students.
One student Wagner recruited years ago was Angella Laubach, when she was in eighth grade.
“Mr. Wagner talked to me about going out to play at a funeral,” Laubach recalled. “He actually came to the (Mifflinburg Area) Middle School gym and taught me how to play taps an hour before I went to the funeral.”
She recalled another funeral shortly after that, on a freezing winter day on the hillside of the Mifflinburg Cemetery.
“Fortunately, one of the men from the Legion, Mr. Downs, let me stay in his car with the heater on right up to the last second,” she said. “I popped out and played then I got right back in the car because it was really windy and it was very cold.”
Laubach went on to graduate from Mansfield University with a music degree and continued playing taps during special occasions, even for a ceremony on 9/11. Now living in Northumberland, she joined Bugles Across America, which pairs buglers with veterans’ funeral services. She plays mostly in Northumberland County and surrounding areas, and is excited that her oldest son, 15, has started playing taps, too.
“I just think it’s really important to honor our veterans, and this is a small way I can send them off on a positive note and bring some comfort to their families,” she said. “I feel honored that people even ask me to do it.”
She also played taps for two uncles.
“You have to put on a brave face and be a professional and play the taps, and then you can be the niece and be upset,” she said. “You have to honor them and be able to get through it.”
On a lighter note, Wagner recalled playing taps in the Old Cedar Cemetery, in Swengel.
“The cemetery is adjacent to a cattle farm,” he said. “When I was bugling, the cattle nearby came over to the fence to see what was going on. It was funny.”
Playing taps with a bugle is challenging because the notes are formed by changing the structure of the lips.
“Plus, it’s not an easy melody to play,” Wagner said. “It has a wide range. You have to set your lips just right. You don’t want it to crack.”
Richard Simpson, past commander of the American Legion Post 44, in Northumberland, and of District 17, has been involved with honor guards since his discharge from the U.S. Navy in 1967. He sees the ceremony as something every veteran has earned and said his honor guard squad is willing to go at any time.
“In the Legion we have no rank, meaning that we’re all equal,” he said. “I don’t care if it’s a private or a general. They deserve it.”
Wagner recalled former Mifflinburg veteran George Steese telling him that taps is meaningful to veterans because, while they’re in the service, it’s the last thing they hear when their head hits the pillow.
“That helped me to get the right interpretation, the right feel for the melody,” he said. “It’s not something you can just play. I play it as if I’m playing for someone who’s going to rest. It has to be played with that sensitivity in mind.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com