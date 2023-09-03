KREAMER — In 1923, according to Buzzfeed, the Model T was one of the most popular cars. Disney Brothers Studio was founded. The biggest hit was “Yes! We Have No Bananas” … and the Inch-Troup families hosted their very first reunion.
The Inch-Troup families joined when Mary Matilda “Tillie” Haines married William Inch in 1877. As recorded in a family history compiled by Dick Sheaffer, William died in 1890, and Tillie married Benjamin Bickhart Traub (Troup). Tillie had six children with William then six more with Benjamin. She died two years after the first Inch-Troup reunion.
Food, socializing and children’s games are staples of the reunions held in a number of locations, including the former Rolling Green Park. For at least the past 30 years, they’ve been held rain or shine at the Kreamer Recreation Field, with families bringing covered dishes to share. The most recent reunion was held last Sunday, Aug. 27, with 131 attending.
Shirley Inch Musser, of Selinsgrove, has been attending the reunion for 92 years along with her siblings and their families: Velma “Sis” Inch Ballent (now deceased), Betty Inch Eberle, Frances Inch Herman, Clair “Sonny” Inch, George Inch and Linda Inch Fisher, all children of the late Clair and Edna Inch.
“I always have a good time,” Shirley Musser said. “We have plenty of eats, and I like to see my relation.”
Jerry Inch, of Selinsgrove, serves as the current president of the reunion and offered a blessing at the beginning of the meal.
“We’ve come for years, and it’s just one of those things that big families do,” he said. “It’s just good, old-fashioned, country cooking, just a smorgasbord of a dinner.”
Linda Fisher, secretary-treasurer, ordered two sheet cakes to celebrate the 100th reunion.
“I enjoy meeting with the relation,” she said, recalling that many of the kids look forward to her banana cake and lasagna.
“It’s an awful lot of fun,” said Elwood Inch, son of the late Earl Inch, about the reunion. “Boy, it is really great.”
Jim Inch grew up on White Island in the Susquehanna River between Herndon and Port Trevorton. He is the last of his siblings, which included June Inch Yerger, Miriam Inch Stevenson, Robert “Bud” Inch, George Inch and Merle Inch, children of the late Robert and Mae Inch.
“I wouldn’t miss it,” Jim Inch said of the reunions. “I don’t know that I ever had any food here that I didn’t like. It’s all good.”
His daughter, Tina Inch DeFacis, said she loves seeing everyone each year.
“I adore my family. All the generations,” she said, and when asked about favorite foods, she said, “Nettie Inch’s potato salad. It’s the best. And my niece, Valerie Witmer, makes my grandmother’s (Mae Inch) shoofly cake.”
Jim Phillips, of Lewisburg, attended with his brother, Don Phillips, who traveled from Ohio, and their families. The Phillips’ grandmother was Ethel Inch.
“I’ve been coming for several years,” Jim Phillips said. “A lot of people were strangers, but I know they’re part of the history of my family. It’s nice to make connections.”
Kyley Hoffman, of Mount Pleasant Mills, is a daughter of Jerry and Cindy Inch, of Selinsgrove.
“Everyone seems to have a good attitude about being together,” Kyley said. “Even though we don’t all know each other, you’re still family and it’s nice to be together.”
Kelly Inch Blackman, daughter of George “Sonny” and Barbara Inch, of McAlisterville, traveled 450 miles from Raleigh, North Carolina, and was hoping for some of Aunt Linda’s banana cake.
“I brought my to-go containers so I can take things home with me,” she said. “I’ve been looking forward to it all year.”
Greg Inch, of Kreamer, son of Linda Inch Fisher, said he was looking forward to Aunt Frances’s cinnamon twisties and Aunt Betty’s tea.
“I’d say stuff from my mother too, but I get that all the time,” he said with a chuckle.
“I’m only half an Inch,” insisted John Eberle, of Port Trevorton, son of Betty Inch Eberle. “We have some whole Inches walking around here. And also some quarter Inches!”
He loves Aunt Barb’s blueberry cheesecake and said, with such a large gathering it helps to get to the dessert table first.
“I like seeing my close cousins and also catching up with extended family,” he said. “Invariably you meet somebody you didn’t know you were related to. It’s just nice to get together as a family.”
