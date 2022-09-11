SUNBURY — When the fourth bishop of the Upper Susquehanna Synod, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA), is installed, he’ll likely give thanks to God and to a number of church leaders who guided him. He should also probably thank his wife.
ELCA Presiding Bishop Elizabeth Eaton will install the Rev. Craig A. Miller during a worship service held on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 15 S. Fifth St., Sunbury. The service will feature a procession of clergy and deacons from around the synod, bishops from ELCA synods and the Episcopal Church, as well as leaders from other Christian churches and other faith traditions. A choral and bell choir will be made up of members of synod congregations.
When asked what led him to the ministry, Pastor Miller said he felt curious about the teachings of the church and wanted to become more knowledgeable in theology and liturgy, but it was his wife, Nancy, who urged him to enter the seminary.
“I had recently been appointed chair of our congregation’s worship committee and felt a desire to understand why we do things the way we do,” he said. “I also wanted to improve the way we ran our meetings. It was Nancy first, then the church, that recognized that I was called to serve as pastor.”
Nancy saw how much joy her husband derived from worship and singing. He served as cantor in the choir and as a leader on council and committees.
“I guess she saw in my leadership activities more than I thought I was doing,” Pastor Miller said, adding that she told him, “If you’re going to spend all your free time at church, you might as well be a pastor.”
He served 20 years at his first call, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, in Brooklyn, before coming to the Upper Susquehanna synod in 2016. He received a Master of Divinity from Lutheran Theological Seminary, in Philadelphia (now part of United Lutheran Seminary), in 1996.
His work in the congregation and on boards and committees showed him that his desire to learn and to better the functioning of the institution “came together best in the preaching and leading of worship.”
“It was when I received the request from Bishop Collins to serve as her assistant that I finally felt God brought me to my true vocation,” he said. “The call to the office of bishop is a continuation of that vocation.”
As a minister, he helped people through difficult times, but not always in the ways he thought he had.
“In my 25 years of ordained ministry, I found that my impact on others usually happens in ways hidden to me,” he said. “I continue to be surprised to hear from people I encountered years ago who have felt I made a significant impact on them. This I attribute to the Holy Spirit working through me, sometimes creating good out of my inept efforts.”
He pointed to times he had provided simple funeral services with what he had considered “faltering words not well-suited to the gospel, yet mourners have heard the full gospel and been comforted by God’s word.”
“In this I am often guided by St. Paul’s words to the effect of, ‘The good I would, I do not, and that which I would not, I do,’ and ‘The Holy Spirit works all to the good for those who love God.’”
Chad Hershberger, director of communications at the Upper Susquehanna Synod, has worked with Pastor Miller for six years.
“It’s obvious that he loves the church and is good with helping congregations and our synod be thoughtful in planning and intentional in our mission of spreading the love of Jesus to others,” Hershberger said.
When asked if he has a favorite scripture, Pastor Miller referred to Psalm 139: “I thank you that I am marvelously made: all your works are wonderful and I know it.”
“From these words I take first, that I am a marvelous creation of God and, second, that the world and everyone in it (including those whom I don’t like) are wonderfully made as well,” he said. “The verse both reminds me when I am getting down on myself that I am loved by God, and keeps me humble when I arrogantly look down upon others.”
As bishop, Pastor Miller will guide the synod through future challenges.
“As I start my term, I hope first of all to build on the great work that Bishop Collins began — to grow relationships within and among our synod congregations for the purpose of fulfilling God’s mission for the church,” he said. “I see my role as one of teaching and encouragement to the leaders of our congregations. I want to see us develop a more robust lay leadership in our congregations as our church moves away from the former model of ‘professional’ clergy.”
“Pastor Miller likes constitutions and making sure that we set up systems that will serve us well when we have important decisions to make,” Hershberger said. “For these reasons, I think he is well-suited to be bishop, and I look forward to working with him in his new role.”
Masking is encouraged during the installation service, which will be followed by a time of fellowship and light refreshments.
The Upper Susquehanna Synod, headquartered in Lewisburg, is one of 65 synods of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The synod is made up of 116 congregations in Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Tioga and Union counties.
