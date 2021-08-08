An initiative created by a Bloomsburg law firm is helping patients, families and community members with dementia education, training and life care planning.
Dementia Friendly Susquehanna Valley (DFSV), a branch of Dementia Friendly America, is currently working to educate the community and developing a network of Dementia Friend Champions through a partnership with Bloomsburg University. Future goals include working with school districts, Youth in Philanthropy and National honor Society and conducting more community training, including for first responders.
“There are currently five million Americans and 15 million caregivers living with some type of dementia,” said Karen Leonovich, Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging administrator, who sits on the DFSV advisory council. “As community members, we need to support our family, friends, and neighbors living with these diagnoses. With the support of Dementia Friendly Susquehanna Valley, we hope to educate the public in order to strengthen our communities, providing a place where all people can live, age, and thrive.”
The seeds for DFSV were planted in March 2020 when representatives from Bloomsburg-based Kreisher Marshall & Associates LLC (KMA), a Life Care Planning Law Firm that marries the legal field with the knowledge and experience of social workers who guide clients as elder care coordinators, attended a Life Care Planning Conference in California.
Elaine Spicher, an elder care coordinator at the firm, and certified elder law attorneys Marianne Kreisher and Marissa Marshall learned about Dementia Friendly America and Dementia Friendly Communities. They brought what they learned back to the Susquehanna Valley and asked community leaders like Leonovich to come together to form the DFSV advisory council.
Other volunteers on the council are Brenda Appel, deputy director for Columbia-Montour Aging Office; Joseph Nespoli, community member and dementia caregiver; Karrie Sarisky, social worker; Dr. Harry C. “Neil” Strine IV, associate professor of political science at Bloomsburg University; Roger VanLoan, Bloomsburg Police Department chief; and Pam Young, vice president of business development, First Columbia Bank.
“When I was contacted by KMA to be a member of the board of Dementia Friendly Susquehanna Valley, I jumped at this opportunity,” Appel said. “I have been at Columbia-Montour Aging Office Inc. for 16 years and find there is a great need to educate the entire community about dementia to make a better living experience for those suffering from dementia and their caregivers.
“Caregivers often don’t know where to turn for help. I have found that through the years, support groups come and go based on turnout. If we move toward a dementia-friendly community and heighten the awareness, the entire community will benefit.”
Among the tools at the group’s disposal is a simulator that the law firm learned about in 2019 and quickly partnered with. It’s called Embodied Labs.
According to Spicher, the virtual reality platform “allows people to walk a mile in someone’s shoes who is living with dementia, suffering from vision or hearing loss, facing end-of-life care, living through social isolation and more.”
The DFSV council surveyed the Susquehanna Valley region to better gauge where the community currently stands in terms of being dementia-friendly, what resources are needed and how prepared we are as a community to become dementia-friendly.
Once the council had a mission, vision and initial goals for DFSV, Marshall and Spicher received letters of recommendation to be appointed the co-leaders for DFSV. They were then formally appointed by Dementia Friendly America as administered by the National Association of Area Agencies on Aging in June 2021.
In addition to informing and educating the community about dementia, DFSV hopes to recruit volunteers to assist those living with dementia and their loved ones with companion support, chore services and social engagements. They also hope to encourage local businesses and establishments to implement more dementia-friendly environments and services and create a form of identification to allow for awareness and understanding among fellow community members.
Parties interested in becoming a Dementia Friend should contact DementiaFriendlySV@gmail.com or visit Dementia Friendly Susquehanna Valley’s Facebook page.