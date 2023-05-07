It’s one thing to study the Bible and feel a deep understanding of the power and reach of God. That reach, however, became even more obvious when a woman from Central Pennsylvania entered a Bible study that introduced her to people around the world.
Amy Britton, of Winfield, enjoyed attending a study group at Higher Hope Church, in Sunbury, with her best friend, Thealo. But when Thealo passed away in 2021, the Bible study classes, with her friend’s chair empty, became too difficult for Britton.
Another friend encouraged her to join a Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) group at the Lewisburg Alliance Church. Eventually, after several concerned nudges, Britton found online BSF options and joined a group that meets every Tuesday evening for one hour.
“I like that it’s different denominations getting together,” Britton said. “That’s really interesting to me. Just hearing someone from a Lutheran background or nondenominational or Catholic or wherever they were from. We all bring different perspectives, but we’re all worshipping the same God.”
Bible Study Fellowship was started by Audrey Wetherell Johnson, a former missionary in China who was a prisoner of war during World War II. After the war she was asked by five women in Southern California to lead them in a Bible study. She agreed, but told them, “I will not spoon-feed you.”
That study group led to BSF, with free lessons for more than 400,000 people in 120 countries.
Britton spends 30 to 45 minutes a day on the studies, which follow a typical school year. This year they’re wrapping up a study on kings and prophets from the Old Testament and will start the Gospel of John in the fall. The facilitator encourages participants to read selected Bible passages without outside notes.
“They really want you to focus on how the Lord is speaking to you,” Britton said.
She jots her feelings in a BSF workbook, although she could use the downloaded app if preferred.
Participants meet together but also break into groups of two or three, sometimes tackling tough questions. Reading from Jeremiah and Lamentations led to asking why God allows bad things to happen to good people.
“I’ve read Lamentations before, but this time I feel like I have permission to lament,” Britton said, explaining that Jesus lamented when he cried out to God. “It’s not about saying, ‘God I don’t approve of this.’ It’s saying, ‘God, Why? Help me to understand. Give me the faith.’”
It’s something of a relief to voice those questions and share the bewilderment.
“Because honestly, the thoughts are there, and I don’t want them to stew inside of me,” Britton said. “Thealo was always so good at saying, ‘Am I going to grow bitter, or am I going to grow better?’ and I just kept hearing that in the back of my head when life’s circumstances happen to me.”
International appeal
Group members share daily experiences and have grown into friends.
Jennifer, from Minnesota, sends pictures of ice races while Renee, a missionary and physical therapist in the Dominican Republic, shares photos of the beach. Other women are from Mexico, Florida, Washington state, California, Virginia and Hawaii.
Marsha is a teacher from the Midwest, Michelle owns a business and Leanne is a young mom and choir director from Alabama. Susan just got a job promotion and asks the questions that make everyone think.
There’s a California woman whose daughter struggles with alcohol addiction and a college student from South Carolina. Millie, from Peru, opened Britton’s eyes to events taking place there.
“It just gains insight into the fact that we’re a big globe,” Britton said. “There’s my little neighborhood, and then the whole United States, and then other places. This study has helped me to gain perspective on God’s sovereignty over world events.”
The day before sharing this story, she asked the others what they like about BSF. They responded favorably about the lessons and also the fellowship, the variety of opinions that they wouldn’t necessarily get from members of their local churches.
“I said it just makes God that much bigger to me because, you know, it’s one God. We can think of the people in Hong Kong or the people in China who are going underground to try to get to church, and how easily we take it for granted,” Britton said. “Actually being a part of it makes me know how much bigger God is.”
Meeting people of different backgrounds and cultures has brought God closer to her.
“It amazes me how much God loves you, how much God loves me, just on a small, individual level,” she said. “But how big His love is that He can love all of us, wherever we’re from.”
For more information, visit www.bsfinternational.org.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com.