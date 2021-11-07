Japanese maple is a spectacular tree suitable for most landscapes. As its name implies, Japanese maple is native to Japan, China and Korea. It was cultivated by the Japanese long before it was introduced into England and the United States in the early 1800’s.
It can be used as a medium size specimen tree, an accent plant, or bonsai. Japanese maples are a very small to medium sized tree depending on the cultivar. Foliage color also varies with cultivar from purple-red all season long to red in the spring and fall and green during the summer.
Cultivars are adapted from cold hardiness zones 5 to 8, the warmer areas of Massachusetts and New York south to Georgia, and including all of California.
Though in recent years there have been some cultivars that claim to be hardy down to zone 4. Growth is best in moist, well-drained soils that are high in organic matter with a pH of 6 to 8. Light shade is ideal, full sun is acceptable for many cultivars if irrigation is provided during summer droughts. Growth is rapid when young and when growing conditions are correct.
Lack of water is one of the most serious problems for Japanese maple. Trees in the full sun or in windy sites often suffer from excessive drying even during minor droughts. Symptoms of drought damage include browning or necrosis of the leaf margins and twig dieback. Drought may also predispose to other problems such as fungal cankers and ambrosia beetles.
Other root problems are common and may produce the same symptoms as drought. Verticillium wilt is a vascular disease that is initiated by root infection. In addition to leaf wilting, branches or the entire tree may be killed. Phytophthora root rot and root collar cankers are common diseases associated with wet sites. Excess water in the soil weakens the roots and allows for easy spread of this water mold.
Japanese maple is susceptible to a number of leaf spot diseases that may disfigure leaves and cause early defoliation. The major foliar diseases are anthracnose, Phyllosticta leaf spot and Pseudomonas tip blight.
There are several insects that may attack Japanese maples. Leaf feeders include the Japanese beetle. Scales can also cause the decline of otherwise healthy trees. The major scale insect pest of Japanese maple is Japanese maple scale — as the entomologists that come up with insect common names are not very creative.
Aphids often feed on leaves producing honeydew that encourages the growth of black sooty mold fungus on other leaves or on surfaces beneath the tree, which is typically not an issue.
Proper pruning of Japanese maple is essential for tree health. Annual light pruning is preferred to maintain tree size, shape and health. When pruning is done infrequently and heavily, the tree may be devitalized due to the loss of food storage and food generation capabilities. Sunscorch may also result from heavy pruning that may lead to bark injury and cankers.
Cody Kouneski is an Arborist Representative for Bartlett Tree Experts and is a ISA Certified Arborist. Email questions about your own trees and shrubs to ckouneski@bartlett.com or call 570-922-0113. Read previous Tree Topics columns at dailyitem.com/treetopics.