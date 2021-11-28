LIVERPOOL — Thirty-four years after Gail and Dean Stevens opened Lake Heron Retreat in Liverpool to campers, hikers and nature enthusiasts, the 240-acre property is in jeopardy of being shut down.
“We wanted it to be dedicated to a Christian ministry where families, church and youth groups could enjoy the atmosphere,” said Gail Stephens of the vision she and her husband, who passed away in 2017, had when they purchased the property in 1987.
The private property features a 10-acre lake where visitors can swim, boat and fish. However, that resource may not be sustainable if Stephens and her son, Aaron Stevens, are unable to come up with $225,000 to make improvements to the dam. She said the dam was built in the 1960s without proper permits.
The state Department of Environmental Protection is requiring the improvements be made or it will force the draining of the lake and removal of the dam. Stephens’ opposes the removal and has lodged her objections.
“I think it’s really unfair to make us go through all these hoops. It’s a private lake, she said.
Without the lake, the camping experience for visitors “would not be the same,” said Stephens. “The attraction is the lake.”
So, the Stephenses, through the nonprofit Lake Heron Conservancy, have launched a fundraising campaign to coincide with Giving Tuesday. Meta is matching donations made on Facebook, so any tax-deductible gift to Lake Heron Conservancy will be augmented.
Last season, the Stephenses had 264 reservations at its two primitive cabins and recreational vehicle sites.
“We try to keep the cost very low for people,” said Gail Stephens of the less than $2,500 profit made this year.
“We operate with volunteers,” said Aaron Stephens. Lake Heron Retreat does employ one part-time employee who handles reservations.
“We have people from all over,” he said of the visitors who hail from several states, including California and New Mexico.
The Stephenses also have a long-term land development plan for the campsite that includes expanding the RV sites, adding a pavilion and cabins with electricity and running water.
Learn more about Lake Heron Conservancy at https://lakeheron.com/conservancy/ or on the organization’s Facebook page.