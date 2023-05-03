The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum announces it has expanded its Cultural Pass program with the support of the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation. The Cultural Pass program provides free admission passes that can be checked out by the patrons of 15 local libraries.
“Getting a free pass to visit the Museum is as simple as visiting your local library,” says Kahla DeSmit, LCM Executive Director. “We know there are more and more demands on a family’s resources, and we are so excited to expand a program aimed at making the Museum even more accessible.”
The Cultural Pass program is supported by the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation by way of the TIME For Teens Makerspace Collaborative grant application. Currently, the Susquehanna Valley United Way serves as a convener of makerspace programs and partners that enables regional collaboration, encourages increasing access to Makerspace/STEM programming, and drives the opportunity for more competitive funding.
Previously, almost a dozen libraries participated in the program, including: Beavertown Community Library, Degenstein Community Library, James V. Brown Library, Middleburg Community Library, The Milton Public Library, Montgomery House Library, Mount Carmel Area Public Library, Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library, Public Library for Union County, and Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library.
With additional funding, Cultural Passes have been provided to the Herr Memorial Library, West End Library, Shamokin-Coal Township Public Library, Ralpho Township Public Library, and the McClure Community Library.
“This newest addition to our Count Me In initiative ensures a visit to the Museum fits into any family’s budget,” adds Michelle Heintzelman, LCM Education & Special Events Manager, “while also simultaneously promoting the benefits of both library and museum visitation; our community has so many great resources.”
If a family has more than four guests in their party, additional admission may be purchased. Cultural Passes do not include admission to parties, special events, or other educational programs.
For more information about this program and to register, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.