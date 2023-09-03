Wheels in the ‘Grove, held Aug. 10, was a car aficionado’s delight. This was the third year for Selinsgrove Rotary’s motor-vehicle event. Tom Gates, is the chair, and a classic-car buff. Tom’s 1960 TR3-A was on display.
Carol Handlan, Rotary member, welcomed me as she directed traffic. I looked at Market Street and saw quite an array of cars. I love classic cars and have owned some over the years, although they weren’t as classic as they are now.
In addition to cars, trucks, and motorcycles, people could have food and listen to music. Rollin’ Cones, City Corner, and Back 2 Basics, were on hand, and Runaway Stroller was playing at the Commons later in the evening.
Over 136 vehicles were registered and as people walked on Market Street they marveled at the sights and sounds.
Roger Bohmer, Northumberland, displayed a Trans Am and a 1965 Shelby Cobra. I waved to Mark Monahan as I walked by a beautiful Corvette. I checked out a 1987 Camaro and a Mustang named “Fast Betty.” Full disclosure: I name my cars too. Nancy the Subaru takes me “On the Scene.”
I said Hi to Charlie Milaro, former Union County constable and his wife, Tracy, and talked with classic-car owner Joe Mallatratt, and Raymond Sampsell, and Lizzie Sampsell.
And then, I saw it..an Excalibur! A car of my dreams. This beauty is owned by Craig and Kathy Shultz of Danville. It’s a 1979 Excalibur Phaeton.
I chatted with Kenny Kennedy who introduced me to his grandson, Nolan DeLong. Kenny was displaying a 2005 Honda S2000.
When people talk about classic cars, the 1957 Chevy Bel Air is always a big part of the discussion. It brings back memories of the ’50s. It’s a car that embodied that era for a lot of teens who are now grandparents. Memories, though, never leave. Ron and Barb Latshaw and Gary and Carolyn Savastano were admiring the classic beauty.
I was called over to meet someone I didn’t know...but he knew me. Such a small world! Bill Abers was at the show with his two MGs and a black Mustang. I have a soft spot for MGBs as we owned one. Bill introduced me to his wife, Julie Eister, and his granddaughter, Mersaydie Sledge. Bill then said that he had a story for me. Bill had been our UPS driver years ago. He loved coming to our house. He enjoyed seeing the pond. On an icy day, he was making a delivery here, and saw a driver sliding into the pond. He pulled the car out using his truck. Bill was a hero. I had no idea until the car show. Thank you Bill!
I saw another classic that caught my eye: a 1930 Duesenberg, owned by Glenn Sassaman. This car exudes class and the glory days of Hollywood. Douglas Beaver and Elizabeth Bowersox were entranced.
A 1963 Plymouth Fury brought back memories. My dad always bought Plymouths and loved this year and model. And I loved driving it.
Runaway Stroller was setting up and I wanted to listen. Johanna Kodlick and Anthony Latt are Runaway Stroller. I spotted Len and Bea Prosseda, Del Kennedy, and musician Greg Burgess among the listeners. The Stroller’s tunes included “What’s Goin’ On” and “Wild World.”
It was fun to kibbitz with Domenico Napoli and Jeff Buckley as they watched the passing parade outside of Isabella’s. Stacey Napoli, Domenico’s wife, joined in when Domenico called her over.
Bravo to Selinsgrove Rotary for a stellar experience. A lovely night of classic cars, good food, good music, and the chance to connect with friends and neighbors. Nothing better.
Until next time…
