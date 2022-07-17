MILTON — When people watch WNEP-TV’s Joe Snedeker bicycling through Central Pennsylvania in his “Go Joe” campaign to raise funds for St. Joseph’s Center, they might smile and comment on what a good thing he’s doing.
But Greg Fleck, of Milton, was impressed enough to help.
“Joe Snedeker touches my heart,” said Fleck, 22, who rides a specially modified tricycle to accommodate his cerebral palsy.
Last week, Church of the Resurrection, in Muncy, hosted a fundraiser to support Fleck’s efforts. Next Sunday, from noon to 3 p.m., Saint Paul’s Community United Church of Christ, at 1125 Mahoning Street, Milton, will host a “Go Greg for Go Joe 25” Festival, with live music, games and refreshments celebrating Fleck’s efforts to help Snedeker’s 25th charity campaign.
Saying his cerebral palsy doesn’t stop him from having a great time, the 2019 Milton High School graduate started supporting Snedeker’s ride seven years ago.
“I told my mom and my dad, wouldn’t it be cool if I helped him raise money?” Fleck said, sitting on his trike in the driveway of his family’s home. “I wanted to help the kids who are residents because they had physical and intellectual disabilities.”
Among other programs, St. Joseph’s Center, in Scranton, provides residential and adult day services for individuals with disabilities.
“Not everyone is fortunate enough to live at home like Gregory, with their mother and father,” said Fleck’s mother, Kristin Knapik-Fleck, noting that St. Joseph’s must budget for therapists, equipment and maintenance. “Everything costs a lot more when you have a child or adult with special needs.”
Along with raising money for “Go Joe,” Fleck and his mother spend hours each week helping at food distributions in Lewisburg, Milton, Mount Carmel and Mifflinburg.
“They serve at food pantries throughout the Valley,” said Pastor Timothy Hogan-Palazzo, pastor at Saint Paul’s Community UCC. “That’s how they found us.”
As it turned out, when Fleck’s mother called the church about volunteering in their Fresh Express Food Distribution, she spoke with administrative assistant Donna Spear, who happened to be one of Fleck’s former teachers in Milton. Saint Paul’s serves 110 to 125 families every week
“He’s just an amazing young man,” Hogan-Palazzo said. “His mother will deny any spotlight, but she does an amazing job with him. He has won the hearts of everybody on the food distribution committee.”
Fleck has met Snedeker on several occasions when the meteorologist rode through Milton and nearby towns, and he’s met Sr. Maryalice Jacquinot, president and CEO at St Joseph’s Center.
“People say, ‘You are a smart and talkative guy.’ I call people sir and ma’am because they make me happy,” Fleck said. “At St. Joseph’s, they make me feel like family, and Joe makes me feel like family. He touches my heart.”
Not just food
Part of the reason Knapik-Fleck takes her son to so many food distribution programs is because it’s difficult for people with special needs to find employment.
“In order to keep up with Gregory’s social skills and his life skills, I volunteer with him,” she said. “With an employer, people with special needs sometimes can’t even get past the door. He is worth something. There’s a lot he can do. A volunteer is just as valuable as someone who is being paid.”
“I’m normally outside with the guys greeting people and handing out food,” Fleck said of his food distribution duties.
“He knows hundreds of people from the distributions,” Knapik-Fleck said. “The people who come need friends themselves. A lot are isolated. It’s not just about food. It’s about socializing and laughing and talking and having a great time.”
The “Go Greg for Go Joe 25 Festival” on July 24 will feature live music and entertainment by Bryan Noaker, Saxman Ravi, D&K’s Studio of Dance and other local artists, a silent auction, basket raffle and food. Attendees are welcome to ride their bikes or skateboards, something the youths at Saint Paul’s are looking forward to doing, Hogan-Palazzo said. One boy even said he’ll do the “Dorito Challenge,” which involves getting donations to eat a bag of the spicy-hot snacks.
“Our youths surprise me,” Hogan-Palazzo said. “They’re excited to do it.”
The pastor welcomes the opportunity to help Fleck raise money for such a good cause while also providing time for people to share things that unite them.
“I think that’s what we should be doing, is sharing the common goal of helping each other, of being a good neighbor,” he said. “Let’s talk about the things that unite us. Our common goals.”
All profits from the festival and from Fleck’s rides will benefit St. Joseph’s Center. Knapik-Fleck hopes she and her son can attend St. Joseph’s Summer Festival at the end of the month at Marywood University, where WNEP-TV will host a two-day telethon and Joe Snedeker will finish his bike ride. So far, Fleck has raised $1,414.15.
“I will give it to Joe and to Sr. Maryalice,” Fleck said, adding his signature statement: “Every dollar counts, folks.”
For more information, visit https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/GoJoe/GregoryFleck.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com