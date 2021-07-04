Janette Krebs, an Assembly of God ordained minister, started as the Sunbury River of Life church’s new pastor on June 6.
Krebs has been involved in the PennDEL ministry network for years, which includes Assembly of God churches in Pennsylvania and Delaware, and she worked primarily in children’s ministry.
“Children are near and dear to my heart,” Krebs said. “I will be working hard with the church to reach the children in our community. It will take some time to get there.”
Krebs also still works in the district office in Mechanicsburg, and she said that the office helped connect her with the church in Sunbury, leading her to become its new pastor.
Upon introduction to her new church congregation, Krebs found that the remaining congregates are not only faithful, but also “sweet, generous and accommodating.”
“What I love about it the most is that the people are so dedicated,” Krebs said of the congregation. “It’s just a small group, but they are so committed to the church and the work that happens there. It is very much a family feel, and that is my very favorite.”
Before arriving at Sunbury River of Life church, Krebs served as the lead pastor at Red Lion Church. Under the leadership of Freedom Valley Church in Gettysburg, where Krebs was on staff, Krebs helped to “adopt” Red Lion Church and take it under their wing through her leadership role.
She also works for her husband, George Krebs, who is now the PennDEL Christian Education director and was also ordained with the Assembly. Krebs and her husband run kids’ camps together.
“We do different trainings, and we do mentoring and coaching for children’s ministry pastors and leaders,” Krebs said. “That’s been my main focus, and churches, if they will open their hearts to children’s ministry, they can grow, learn, and bring in energy, and chaos, in a good way.”
This past year, Krebs and her husband also began a Christian Education internship program for those who aspire to become children’s pastors. They currently mentor four young adults, but they also offer individual coaching and mentoring.
“And that will never stop,” Krebs said of her mentoring. “Even with Sunbury, I still will avail myself of children’s leaders. We think of adults in church, but kids are the real deal. Their hearts are open, and they need to be loved.”
Krebs is excited to meet her new neighbors and make plans for community outreach. She said she is looking forward to arising opportunities to engage with the public and she wants to find ways that the church can help fulfill community needs.
Upcoming ministries are in the process of planning. Krebs said the church is working out the “small stuff” to organize community outreach initiatives. In the meantime, she is gaining a deeper understanding of her congregation in Sunbury. She is observing what is most important to the people of her church, and she said she is enjoying the process.
“I want to hear their stories, and I’ve started that,” Krebs said. “Their stories are remarkable. We have a small group, but we have a great small group, with arms open wide to bring others into our fold.”
Rich Price, a chairman of the elder board, said Sunbury River of Life Church was without a pastor for three years before they brought in Pastor Krebs. He said the last pastor, Mike Outrich, stayed for a bit over four years before moving to Florida to continue his ministry, since his daughter went there for college.
Sunbury River of Life Church treated the three years before hiring a new pastor with patience. There were other updates and renovations that the church needed during that time, including a new roof. The church wanted to be as prepared for a new pastor as possible, according to Price.
Price said that during the process of finding a new pastor, the elder board gathers and decides what kind of pastor the church is looking for. Important components include seeing how deep a candidate’s relationship with the Lord is, according to Price.
The elder board then reaches the district office and district superintendent, who has a list of applications. The superintendent sends along some chosen applications to the church that he thinks that church would find interest in.
Sunbury River of Life was impressed with the experience and qualifications Krebs brought to the table, so they were excited to select her and bring her on board as pastor.
“She had an extensive background in children and youth work,” Price said. “She had been a senior pastor before, with a church that had numbers that were down. She is very interested in the community and doing outreach, so who she is really matches the church in terms of what we really want to do.”
Price said that in the first few weeks of Krebs’ time in the church, things have been going smoothly. He and the church have hope that they can draw in more younger families with children with the help of Krebs’ knowledge and work in children’s ministry.
“She is energetic, she knows the Bible, she shares a lot of things from her background as far as growing up in the Lord, so it’s going very well,” Price said.
“We’re looking forward to the ministry that we’ll have in the future. In the time we live in now, people have to hear what the Lord has to say. We’re just going to preach the good news.”
Price appreciates all the help the district office gives the church and finds the connections that Krebs can provide through her work in the office to help Sunbury River of Life, as well.