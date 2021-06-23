It's wonderful to be On the Scene again. And what could be better than an outside event on a brilliant sunny Saturday. The Lewisburg Downtown Craft Fair, held Saturday, June 5, was the perfect summer kick-off event. It's been a long journey through the pandemic to get to this point. And by the mood of the festival attendees, I could tell that everyone was ready and very happy to be out and about, including your On the Scene reporter.
I walked though Cherry Alley, admiring the stunning wall art that graced the buildings. I took a few minutes to talk with Arts Council board member Sara Kelley and Ann Longanbach. I enjoyed every minute as we haven't seen each other since the pandemic.
As I walked by Barnes and Noble, I heard my name. When I turned around there were Patty and Bob Schmeider, former neighbors from Spruce Hills. They had just been through the Craft Fair and were relaxing with cold drinks. Patty told me how impressed she was with the event.
Hufnagle Park was bustling with activity. Crowds of people were walking through the vendors or waiting in line at the food trucks, or shopping and browsing. I thought of the song “June is Bustin' Out All Over” and how the Craft Fair had that feeling, after a long winter and a long pandemic. People were ready to bust out and have fun!
The CommUnity Zone's Cindy Peltier walked by with a big smile, and told me how great it felt to see all the people enjoying themselves.
I perused the vendors and saw everything from jewelry to quilts, fire bowls, wood plaques, essential oils, soaps and lotions, artwork, fairy gardens, wine and spirits, and much more.
The Lewisburg Children's Museum had a wonderful play area, music, masks and hand sanitizers were available, and people could cross Market Street and go to the Piers, a beautiful grassy area off of Fifth Street. Crosswalk Ambassadors stopped traffic so people could cross Market Street safely. Thanks to Sam Pearson, Sarajane Snyder, Susan Jordan, and all of the Ambassadors who provided this service with a smile and a friendly wave.
The Piers was a mirror image of Hufnagle Park, with more vendors, food trucks, and music. Food was plentiful at both venues. People could snack on gourmet hot doges, hot sausage, sno-cones, whoopie pies, cupcakes, barbeque of all kinds, burgers, mac and cheese, kettle corn, popcorn, water ice (I call it “wooder ice,” hot and iced coffee, or people could stop at the Kiwanis of Buffalo Valley/Lewisburg booth and order burgers, dogs, snacks, water, and soft drinks. Other vendors graced Market Street.
I enjoyed meeting Elizabeth and Patrick Van Sant, and their young son, Landon, formerly of Lewisburg and now living in Camp Hill. Mike and Katie Molesevich from Shamokin Dam, were ready to stroll and enjoy the day.
Noted area photographer Larry Kauffman was sitting in his photography booth and talking with interested browsers. I've known Larry for many years from our days at the Danville News. Seeing people I haven't seen in over a year added to the joy of the day.
Ryan Bridge, aka the Bug Man, delighted kids young and old. Ryan educates people about the benefits and myths of bugs, hoping people will be more accepting of them when they understand their importance to the natural world. He showed the audience a large scorpion named Kevin, Madagascar hissing roaches, a tarantula, and many others.
Other entertainment for kids included Young's Funny Farm Therapy Animals, Scott, Your Balloon Guy, and face painting.
I said Hi to Andrea and David Deibler-Gorman, Sarah Bell, Chris Boyatzis, David and Vicki Heberlig, Paul and Carol Brann, and Judy Ellis.
Megan Bishop and John Kurtz of Lewisburg were celebrating Megan's birthday enjoying the Craft Fair. They especially liked seeing the Piers area being used because, as they said, “it's a great space.”
A Standing O to the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership and to all of the volunteers and partners who helped make this wonderful event happen. No better way to kick-off summer and celebrate the freedom of moving forward as the pandemic eases.
Until next time...
Look for Freddi Carlip, of Lewisburg, at coming “scenes.” She can be reached by e-mail at onthescenefsc@gmail.com