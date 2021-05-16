MIDDLEBURG — Mifflinburg police officer Mark Bailey is well aware of the high expectations he’ll face as he succeeds his widely respected late mentor, Middleburg Police Chief Tony Jordan.
On Tuesday, the Middleburg Borough Council approved Bailey’s appointment as chief to take effect July 6. He’s been serving as interim chief since late December when Jordan, 60, fell ill with COVID-19 and died Jan. 13.
Darlene Graybill, a longtime friend of Jordan’s, congratulated Bailey on his appointment when she stopped at the police station Wednesday afternoon.
“You have big shoes to fill,” she added.
That’s apparent to anyone who walks into the Middleburg police station vestibule where more than 100 letters and cards of condolences for Jordan’s passing sent from first responder agencies across the country and homemade mementos marking his service are on display.
“It’s a great honor to continue his legacy,” said Bailey, 52, who like dozens of others was mentored as a youth by Jordan and joined the Middleburg police department as an auxiliary officer as a teen. “Tony had good relationships with everybody. He related to everyone the same and he treated everyone with respect.”
Growing up in Penns Creek, Bailey first met Jordan as a 14-year-old when he was invited to join the Penn Creeks Fire Department.
While Tony tried to steer area youth into positive pursuits, Bailey said he never expressed an opinion about what career path he should take.
Policing “just seemed a natural fit,” he said.
Bailey landed a part-time job with the Middleburg police department, serving under Chief Jordan, following graduation from the Police Academy in January 1994.
Over the years he also served as a Snyder County deputy sheriff and 911 dispatcher. For the past 27 years he’s worked as a full-time officer in Mifflinburg.
Bailey’s had an interest in the administrative side of the business and unsuccessfully applied for the chief position in Mifflinburg in recent years.
“It’s unfortunate how (the position opened up in Middleburg) because Tony was such a staple in the community,” he said.
Bailey hopes that his ties to the community will make the transition easier.
It is for Cam Ferguson, the police station’s secretary who worked with Jordan for five years and misses her friend and former boss.
“It’s hard to have someone new, but Mark is the spitting image of Tony,” she said of his joking manner. “He’s a product of Tony.”
As chief, Bailey will oversee two other officers, Chad Thomas and David Shaffer. Besides Middleburg borough, the three officers provide part-time coverage in Beavertown and McClure boroughs and Middlecreek Township.
“Because of the size of the department I need to be a working chief,” he said.
Bailey has no immediate plans to make changes in the department — “It will be business as usual,” — but he would like to add new technologies, including vehicle and body cameras, as funding becomes available.
“I welcome it because they do provide transparency,” he said.