While it is now a place to share music and poetry, The Priestley Chapel is also a location for weddings, baptisms, memorial services and quiet reflection according to Jane Londis, member of the Priestley Chapel Board of Directors and the event coordinator. When asked why the chapel is important to the community, she said, “It is the heart of the history of Northumberland.”
The legacy of Joseph Priestley is well established in the borough of Northumberland. His home, which also houses his laboratory, at 472 Priestley Ave., is visited by thousands of people — many from around the world — each year. However, Priestley’s home is not the only evidence he lived in this community. A large wooden depiction of Priestley hangs over the customer service counter at the post office on Queen Street and the name Priestley adorns a library, a school, an avenue, and the chapel.
Priestley’s career as a scientist is often featured as the centerpiece of his legacy, but he was also a theologian. His views were so controversial that, in the summer of 1791, his home and church in England were burned to the ground during what came to be known as the Priestley Riots.
According to the website of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley (UUCSV), Priestley “wrote many theological works that upset the established church in England, primarily because he challenged the divinity of Jesus.” As a result, the violence and harassment directed at Priestley compelled him to flee his native country and establish a new home in Northumberland in 1794.
The importance of Joseph Priestley as a theologian and critical thinker is evident in the writings of Thomas Jefferson with whom he often corresponded. An article from The Thomas Jefferson Encyclopedia reveals that “Thomas Jefferson was familiar with Priestley’s work long before the latter’s arrival in America. In a survey of recommended reading compiled around 1773, Jefferson included three titles from Priestley: An History of the Corruptions of Christianity, An History of Early Opinions Concerning Jesus Christ, and Essay on the First Principles of Government.”
The brick chapel that honors Joseph Priestley in Northumberland is located at 380 Front St., within sight of the Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library on King Street. Built in 1834, 30 years after his death, the chapel is the oldest house of worship in the borough. It is still used by the UUCSV for programs periodically and is available as a venue for weddings and memorial services. Londis noted that the stained glass windows were installed a short time later and were donated by members of the Priestley family.
The chapel is managed by Priestley Chapel Associates, a 501(c)3 corporation that was established in 1977. It is responsible for the care for and management of the Joseph Priestley Memorial Chapel, the beautiful memorial garden and the historic 1811 John Wind organ. Londis said that in addition to regularly scheduled First Sunday presentations, the chapel hosted 10 weddings in 2019 — pre-COVID. At this time, she noted that one has been scheduled for 2022.
The little building next to the chapel is a handicapped-accessible restroom that was added to the grounds of the chapel to accommodate visitors with disabilities. The restroom matches the appearance of the chapel and blends in seamlessly with the historic landscape.
The survival of the chapel, believes Londis, is a testament to a caring community. When folks visit the chapel, she hopes they will take away a sense of history and the admiration relatives, friends, and community members had for Mr. Priestley. But, she also recommends it as a place for quiet reflection and prayer. Sadly, the chapel can not be open at all times, but the lovely garden in the rear of the building welcomes visitors and is a popular location for photos after an event in the chapel.
Author Russell E. Richey wrote of Joseph Priestley, “He is known as a founder of modern English Unitarianism, popularizer of belief in the unity of God and the humanity of Jesus. He is known as a radical whose political and religious opinions aroused popular fury…” Richey’s observation contrasts rather sharply with the popular modern image of Priestley as a sedate chemist toiling away in his laboratory.
If the chapel had been built during Priestley’s lifetime, one wonders what sermons Priestley might have delivered from the pulpit of the chapel that bears his name.
For more information on the Joseph Priestley Memorial Chapel, please visit priestleychapel.org or follow Priestley Chapel on Facebook.