Retired Susquehanna University communications and theater professor Larry Augustine’s 50 years at the school was recently recognized with the dedication in his name of the WQSU studio, the campus radio station he helped establish.
The dedication of the Larry Augustine Studio at WQSU was held last month, to Augustine’s surprise.
“When they unveiled that plaque, he put his face in his hands,” said Augustine’s friend, Bob Stahl. “He deserves it after all those years.”
WQSU General Manager Dawn Benfer agrees.
“Prof. Augustine gave 50 years to the university and the radio station,” she said. “It wouldn’t be here without his dedication.”
The naming of the studio was not only a recognition of Augustine’s involvement in WQSU, where he served as general manager when it began airing in May 1967 until his retirement in 2016, but of his work in establishing and expanding the communications and theater academic programs.
Augustine was hired as a debate coach at Susquehanna in 1966 and a few years later took over as chairman of the speech and theater department, a position he held for 35 years.
Soon after he began his tenure at the university, Augustine, who had some experience in radio, was approached by students who were starting a radio club and asked him to serve as their advisor to help establish a student-run campus radio station.
“I agreed under the provision the radio station come under the auspices of the speech department,” he said of his aim to keep the endeavor under some kind of control.
Early in his career, he helped propose a change in the way the music department staged musicals by suggesting they collaborate with the theater department, which they continue to do today.
“They were staging the musical like an opera. There was no movement,” Augustine recalled.
Another lasting impact he’s had on the university is his work in expanding academic programs.
At the start of his career, there were two majors in the speech and theater department which over several years became the communications and theater department with about 20 majors.
About 10 years ago, the theater and communications departments were separated into their own departments.
“When I retired we had 270 majors in the communication department,” Augustine said. “It’s one of the largest departments on campus.”
In addition to his work with college students, Augustine has for more than three decades served as a director on the Selinsgrove Area School board.
“I’m an educator. I want our students to come through with a good education” while remaining fiscally responsible to taxpayers, he said.
Benfer said Augustine has been her mentor since she joined the university six years ago.
“He’s a wonderful man,” she said. “He’s always ready to lend an ear and give some advice.”
Augustine is also well known in the community for the vast Christmas display at his Monroe Township home.
“We began that in 1985. That Christmas we decorated the Weeping Cherry tree in our front yard and put lights in the window,” Augustine said. “As the years went on, we kept looking for things to display. Every year it got a little larger.”
At its height, the lights and decorations covered his home and double lot property.
But, health issues have caused him to significantly scale back the holiday display.
“I’ve heard from a lot of people in the last two years,” said Augustine of residents’ questioning whether the display will be up.
While the public may not get a chance to enjoy the sprawling Christmas decorations at his home, there will always be a reminder of Augustine’s impact at Susquehanna.
“I’m just so taken aback by the (studio dedication). The studio is the main place where all the action takes place,” he said.