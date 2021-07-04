BLOOMSBURG — A 2014 Shikellamy High School graduate is making a name for herself in the world of theater and is now set to hit the stage in Hershey at the end of July.
Shelby Snyder, 25, who is living in Bloomsburg, is set to appear as Sherrie in the Broadway hit “Rock of Ages” July 22-25 and July 29-Aug. 1 at the Hershey Area Playhouse Theatre, in Hershey.
“I am so excited,” she said. “Coming off the pandemic and not being able to be part of the theater community was really tough but now things are starting to come back around and it’s an exciting time.”
Snyder, who performed for four years at Shikellamy under the leadership of director Ellen Boyer, said she owes her career to the experience she received at Shikellamy.
“She (Boyer) made me who I am today,” Snyder said. “She gave me the foundation of everything I know and has always been there to support me.”
Snyder, who will be playing Sherrie, said she is excited about the role.
In Rock of Ages, Sherrie arrives to the scene with dreams of becoming a singer.
“Throughout the entire production, Sherrie has to find her way through many obstacles along the way,” Snyder said. “I am just so excited to be part of this and be able to have so much fun in the meantime.”
Snyder said being on stage and being able to participate after being sidelined for a year due to COVID-19 is an amazing feeling.
“I missed this so much,” she said. “Now to be able to say my career in theater and being able to go out and audition for various parts again is exactly what I wanted to be doing.”
Boyer, a veteran theater director and former actress, said she was proud of Snyder.
“She is an amazing woman with so much talent,” Boyer said.
“She constantly reinvents herself and continues to grow in all aspects. Her poetry is beautiful and her songwriting is amazing. I am here to support her in every way and I will be in attendance at all of these shows.”
Snyder said she wanted to thank the community for always supporting her.
“It’s so nice to know that my hometown and friends and family support me,” she said. “I want to be able to continue to make everyone proud and I am just looking forward to hitting the stage.”
Family friend John Supsic, of Sunbury, said he was thrilled for Snyder and plans on attending her shows. “It’s so great to see her having so much success,” he said. “She is filled with passion and we are all proud of her.”
The Hershey Area Playhouse Theatre opened in 2007, according to its website. For ticket information for Rock of Ages and various other performances visit www.hersheyareaplayhouse.com