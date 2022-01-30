SUNBURY — Lew Dellegrotti not only reached a milestone with 200 wins recently but more importantly he has captured the hearts of his players and former players during his 16 years at Shikellamy.
The 68-year-old girls basketball coach and district’s Student Service Coordinator has also motivated the Shikellamy community with his personality and willingness to stop and talk basketball, life, Italian food or how to not get in trouble, with anyone he encounters.
Dellgrotti, in his role for the district, works with students who may be experiencing social issues. He works with the students and their families to ensure children are attending school and what resources are available to those that are struggling.
A role Superintendent Jason Bendle said is key to the district.
“Lew has made a positive impact on students whether it be on the court or off the court,” Bendle said. "He has been successful in all he does.”
Dellegrotti said he is proud to be a Brave.
“I love Shikellamy and I am not sure how they get such a bad rap,” he said. “Every one of these kids is great, and I am honored I get to meet with students and coaches daily.”
Dellegrotti can often be seen on the sidelines of the Lady Braves but if you don’t see him, you can certainly hear him.
“I may be loud at times but it’s just my Italian heritage,” Dellegrotti joked. “I like to get the point across.”
In a packed gym during a recent home game, Dellegrotti was presented with a basketball, painted by a Sunbury artist to showcase his 200th win, just prior to his 201st win.
Artist Lindie Lloyd was tasked with decorating the commemorative 200 win basketball. Lloyd said she was happy to paint the ball and was thrilled for the Shikellamy community.
Dellegrotti, who began his career coaching in Berwick, his native town, not only coaches his players but stays in contact with them through the course of their lives.
Former Shikellamy Braves standout player, Dana Casey, said she was thrilled for Dellegrotti and thankful for all he brought to her life.
“I truly cannot articulate in just a few sentences the amount of respect, appreciation, and love that I have for coach Dellegrotti,” she said.
“If you have been to a Shikellamy girls basketball game in the past 15 years, then you likely already know that Dellegrotti is a passionate and might I say, loud coach. As I recall, his yelling is what he calls loud instruction. From Day 1 in the summer of 2005 he preached a defensive philosophy and how each of us is hired and have a job to accomplish when we step on that court,” she said. “When you didn’t do your job he was going to tell you about it — very loudly. I remember a time I wasn’t even on the court and he was up yelling my name on repeat.”
Casey was part of the 2010 conference and district title team and she said once she graduated Dellegrotti remained in her life.
“Dellegrotti has remained a key figure and mentor in my life, and I attribute any success that I have in my life to the principles, values and lessons that he gave me through coaching,” she said. “Everyone has their own opinions on what makes a great coach. But for me, a great coach fosters and instills lifelong skills that can be utilized beyond the art of a game.”
Current seniors, Tory Scheller, Averi Dodge, and Lily Wiest all said they will miss their coach when they graduate.
“He makes everyone feel like family,” Wiest said. “He is a great coach and mentor and I will miss him when I graduate.”
Dodge agreed.
“I have had the privilege of being coached by him since middle school, and he has always pushed me to work hard, play hard and to give 100 percent,” Dodge said. “He cares about his players on and off the court and I’m thankful for him always believing in me and pushing me to be my best.”
Scheller said she met Dellegrotti in sixth grade and he changed her life.
“Leaving this journey after six years with him will be tough,” she said. “He taught me about basketball but also about things that will happen in life and he has protected me like his own daughter. We have shared happy tears, sad tears, to screaming and shouting to jumping in the air, and he has truly impacted my life, and I will always remember all of it.”
Superintendent Jason Bendle said Delegrotti is an important part of the Shikellay community.
As for Dellegrotti, he said he was happy to the students, both present and past, remember his teachings, but wanted to stay out of the spotlight.
“I don’t want to get in trouble for having a story done about me,” he joked. “They always blame the coach but I will always defend my players and students so I can take it. When these kids graduate it’s like losing part of my family, but for some reason, they come back and see me often and for that, I am honored.”