SUNBURY — What began as a vision in early 2020 now has become a reality and two Shikellamy High School graduates have been inducted into the Shikellamy Alumni Wall of Distinction.
Superintendent Jason Bendle and high school Principal Marc Freeman began the program in February 2020 with the idea to “spruce up” the high school lobby and begin the alumni wall program in order to help push students to succeed.
The first two inductees are Amy Martin-Ziegenfuss, class of 91, and none other than state Rep. Lynda Culver, class of 1987.
“We are proud to recognize our Class of 2021 Graduates of Distinction and both Amy Martin-Ziegenfuss and Lynda Schlegel Culver embody what it means to be a Shikellamy Brave,” Freeman said. “They have distinguished themselves while at Shikellamy High School by participating in school activities and in their current careers. As an Alumni Wall of Distinction Committee, we could not think of two more deserving graduates to start our wall of distinction.”
Both Martin-Ziegenfuss, who is the senior vice-president of global enterprise and brand marketing at Hilton, in Washington D.C., and Culver spoke to the Shikellamy student body about receiving the honors.
“It was a great honor and I was surprised and thrilled they were doing this program and to be selected,” Culver said. “Even if you look through the yearbook or community you see so many graduated through Shikellamy and have made a difference in the world and I am truly honored to receive this.”
Culver was recognized for her work in Harrisburg and her dedication to the community, Freeman said.
“What is most important is to realize your own potential and through Shikellamy they enhanced that and help you build,” Culver said. “I came to the conclusions the award was about the students and not about any of us receiving them. I hope it makes them understand they can be what they want to be and what matters is that success can come in many shapes and forms and the foundation they are getting at Shikellamy is all they need to go on and do whatever it is they want to do.”
Martin-Ziegenfuss said she was also honored to be selected.
“I am proud to be able to be part of something like this and I thank Shikellamy for how they set me up for the world,” she said. “In particular I want to thank Ellen Boyer, she really sort of saw something in me before I did. I was involved in theatre and forensics and I got the confidence to do this and she mentored me and it gave me the confidence to find my own voice which led to so many other things.”
Boyer is the district’s theatre and forensic director.
Freeman said the criteria for a nomination are any high school graduate who has distinguished him/herself on the local, state, national or international level. Various people were nominated by various members of the community.
All nominees must have conducted themselves with high standards while at the high school. The award can be given to individuals in the arts, business, education, entertainment, finance, government, history, law, media, medicine or military, Freeman said.
“I would like to give a special thank you to both Amy Martin-Ziegenfuss and Lynda Schlegel Culver for taking the time to come to our school and speak to our students and staff at our assembly or induction ceremony,” Freeman said. “The words spoke of appreciation for our past and present teachers, Shikellamy High School, and our community were inspiring.”
Shikellamy school director Jennifer Wetzel, who is one of the six committee members who approve the nominees, said she is proud of the program.
“This is an excellent program to showcase the quality of education and extracurricular activities that are available to our students,” she said. “Our honored graduates took advantage of what Shikellamy had to offer and that helped to form their character and values through life. Our administration did a great job putting this together and I am honored to be a part of the committee. We need to highlight more of the positives from our school, great things are happening.”