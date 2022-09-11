The last Public Library for Union County Auction event, held at Bucknell’s Terrace Room, had to be canceled due to the pandemic lockdown. I was looking forward to it and then COVID took over. That was March 2020.
In 2022, the Public Library for Union County (PLUC) held its 32nd Annual Auction. The event, on Aug. 27, was held at the library for the first time. The theme: “An Evening Among the Stacks.”
And what a delightful evening it was. The library was the perfect backdrop for this fundraiser. Guests had the opportunity to explore the library and have a first-hand look at the extensive renovations. People could eat, drink, browse the aforementioned stacks and all of the items available for the silent and live auctions.
I waved to Rosaria Gabriele who drove in after me and checked in behind Marty Gates. Marty told me that committee member Swan Stull wasn’t able to attend, although she had planned to. I missed chatting with her.
Seeing so many people I haven’t seen since the pandemic was wonderful. Wine balloon volunteers extraordinaire Chris and Karen Meyer took a few minutes to catch up. It was fun talking to them.
I enjoyed talking with Barbara Baylor who has been committee co-chair for many years and has stepped away, while staying on the committee. Barbara introduced me to the new library director, Toby Schwartzman. Toby is very enthusiastic about his role and welcomes input from the community. He was celebrating his four-month anniversary as library director.
I said “Hi” to library board member Diane Meixell and auction committee member Jan Wilson. Later in the evening, Jan was enjoying an offering from the mashed-potato bar, served in a Martini glass. Very clever.
Becky Perez talked with me about the beautiful note cards for sale, all designed by local artists, with themes ranging from native flowers to drink fashion. Funds raised help the library. Another novel (pun intended) idea was the Wishboard. The board included a list of items needed for the library. People could choose a “book” with different prices and donate that amount to make a library wish come true. Lots of fairy godmothers and fathers turned library dreams into reality.
The silent auction had a vast array of items: paintings, jewelry, gift certificates, themed baskets, a model of a bluenose schooner, eggs, quilts, and much more.
The food was delicious, catered by Mayberry Hospitality in Danville, headed by Bob Dressler. The fare included mixed fruit, a mashed-potato bar with all the fixins’, a cheese board, dips, fruit, turkey and honey-mustard sliders, bacon-wrapped scallops (very popular), brushetta, hummus, a veggie tray, and a whole salmon sculpted from the fish and topped with cucumbers for scales. An actual salmon head was a unique touch. A sweet table featured a luscious assortment of mini-goodies, from eclairs to cookies, cheesecakes, and brownies. Guests could enjoy wine, beer, soft drinks, and water.
There were tables throughout the library and the library’s comfy chairs and sofas were available, too. Flowers and balloons added a festive touch. Tables were also set up outside with sparkling lights adding to the ambiance.
It’s always fun to talk with Lynn and Chuck Wunz and Mike and Jan Roberts. It’s been a long time ...
Senior judge Louise Knight told me she was glad to see me out and about. We had a nice conversation.
I said “Hi” to Noel Curtis, Curtis Barrick, Mary Beth Griffith, Tony and Peggy Toluba, Jane Mead, Mary Csernica, Gary Baylor, Cara and Mike Glazer, EBT super Katie Evans, and was happy to meet Carla Horne and Ann Weatherill.
Diane Elliott, library board member Steve Stanko, and Bernadine Richard were having a lively conversation when I joined them. Earlier, I talked with Susan and Andy Lyons and Phyllis and Norm Rich.
I walked outside to mingle with guests who were enjoying the beautiful late August evening. Jan Draflin was sitting with Maria Fiori who was visiting from Oyster Bay, N.Y. Jennifer Blanchard and library trustee Alexis Gutierrez were also enjoying the weather. They teach at Kinderfolk PreSchool. Alexis is the director. We talked about the preschool’s history and I told them that my son is a proud graduate.
I was glad to have the chance to talk with library board member Don Wilver who introduced me to his wife, Debbie. We talked about our summer travels.
It was almost live-auction time. Before the auction began, library board member Steve Stanko took the mic and thanked the auction volunteers and the businesses and individuals who made monetary donations. Steve gave a big thank you to everyone for their support. He recognized Baylor for her many years of volunteer service and Don Adams for his two years as president. Schwartzman also spoke and told guests about the “raccoon management” needed soon after he joined the staff. He also commented that the past four months have been “wonderful.” Former library director Roberta Greene added her help and support and was acknowledged as was Sabra Karr.
Auctioneer Neil Courtney told the guests he has been at the podium for the library for 30 years. The live auction featured Bison Basketball season tickets, luggage, a grill, an Italian dinner for eight, paintings, jewelry, a garden bench, a lottery tree, and a Ca “booze” wagon (wagon included), featuring 20 bottles of premium wine and liquor.
Union County’s public libraries are a community treasurer. They feature much more than books, from computers to videos, reference materials, classes, children’s activities, and a place to gather and relax. I was in awe as I walked through the library. What a warm and welcoming place for people of all ages.
As of three days post-auction, more than $60,000 was raised and all funds hadn’t been counted yet. Well done!
Holding the 32nd Annual PLUC Auction at the library was perfect. Guests loved this beautiful evening “among the stacks.” So did your On the Scene reporter.
Until next time...
