SUNBURY — After some pondering, Mary Jo Cicero dripped water paint onto the ends of rolls of calculator tapes then, later, showed an art class how the tapes can be telescoped by pushing in the center or how they can unravel for miles, and asked, “What are we going to do?”
That’s one of her favorite questions.
“The kids come up with ideas, and before you know it they’ve made something awesome — or not,” she said, explaining that the value is not in how awesome a project is but in how much fun and creativity the kids found.
With heaps of art supplies and cast-off objects, that’s what Cicero has been doing for the past 20 years as director of the YMCA Arts Center, which was founded in 2002 in the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA building. It moved to its current location at 35 S. 5th Street, Sunbury, in 2005, thanks to funding from local business leaders.
Preparing this month to step down as director (although she’ll keep teaching), Cicero can point to the event that guided her attitude toward insisting that art is fun for all.
In fourth grade, when she was among 300 students chosen in the Allegheny County School District to receive art classes at the posh Carnegie Music Hall, in Pittsburgh, she felt she wasn’t “talented” enough.
“I felt I didn’t deserve it,” she said. “I thought I was a sham.”
She gradually realized, as she worked through a college degree in art and jobs in graphic design, retail display and custom artwork, that talent can be polished, but making art is an innate ability in all of us. With that in mind, she developed programs to encourage others to create. and to see.
“I know that I see,” she said. “Most people are looking, but they don’t know what they’re looking at. Some people call that talent. I have learned to call it the ability to see.”
A lot of it comes down to seeing shapes: Look at a FedEx logo. Do you see the arrow?
Most people see the letters because our brains are trained to read them. Four- and five-year-olds love to draw because they see what they imagine in their minds, but once they learn to read, Cicero said, they begin to see Ls and Ks and Ss — letters — where they once saw merely shapes. It’s necessary for reading, but it can hamper the ability to see shapes.
See that FedEx logo? Look at the white area between the E and the X. See the arrow?
Encouraging creativity
Both Cicero and Emily Anmuth, who will take over as the new Arts Center director, enjoy giving students the opportunity to make their own creations.
“I think a lot of kids have always been told what to do, and when you say, ‘What do you want to do?’ they panic,” Anmuth said. “They don’t know.”
Give them a chance to choose something and act on it, and they start to see the possibilities in their creation, Cicero said.
“And then the bread rises,” she said. “You can see them physically relax and focus on the art. The whole room has an energy of its own.”
To help foster that creativity, Cicero decorated the Arts Center’s front porch with a colorful doorway and banners. In the entrance is what she calls the Memorial Paintbrush Chandelier, which she made with brushes donated by the loved ones of deceased community members.
“There’s room for many more,” she said, adding with a laugh, “I guess one day mine will be up there, too.”
Shelves of art supplies — pencils, pompoms, yarn, scissors, paint, etc. — in neatly organized, transparent tubs invite students to give them a try.
On a recent day in the sunny Open Studio, Alison Richard, of Selinsgrove, glazed some pottery she had turned on the wheel.
“It’s a wonderful place,” she said of the Arts Center. “I don’t know what I would do if it weren’t here.”
“People love the pottery wheel. I think it’s on their bucket list,” Cicero said. “It’s just fun to get your hands in the clay. I believe it’s because it’s earth. It’s the real thing. It’s mud.”
One of Cicero’s best buys was 2,000 plastic SOLO cups in a rainbow of colors. Known at the center as Mary Jo’s 2,000 cups, they come in every shade of the rainbow, and kids love using them to build walls, structures and even towers that enclose their friends. While doing so, they pick up principles of problem-solving and foundation-building.
“Long before (researchers) invented STEM and STEAM, I was doing it without acronyms,” she said.
She taught camp counselors to entertain kids with nothing but black and white paper, scissors and glue sticks. She created a story stairwell based on an ongoing tale students made up. She often purposely refrained from cleaning up before parents came to collect their children because she wanted adults to see what went into the act of creating. She hoped it encouraged them to gather basic art and household supplies and create something themselves.
“Then the parents are, like, this is kind of magical,” she said. “It’s still magical to me.”
Need to create
From food, to houses, to crafts, people need to make things, Cicero said. It centers us. It’s no mistake that the Arts Center’s tagline is, “Make art your center.”
“We have the power to create,” she said. “We were created, all of us, and we are creators.”
She also impressed upon her students that, as the makers of their projects, they can unmake the ones they don’t like.
“You make it. You can unmake it,” she said. “Throw it away. That’s powerful.”
During COVID shutdowns Cicero kept the Center going by offering private lessons. This summer has had the highest percentage of new students ever. She noted that the Arts Center is open to all, regardless of YMCA membership.
From the time she was a little girl, making designs with leaves and stones, Cicero has loved making art.
“I loved that it wasn’t there until I did that,” she said. “All my life, that has been the hook.”
She appreciates the community support for the Arts Center and is proud it has sustained the challenges of the past 20 years.
“We found our way,” she said. “For me, it was the biggest creative journey I’ve ever had the privilege and the opportunity to take.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com.