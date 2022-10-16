Saturday evening, Oct. 1, was dreary and damp as I headed to Shade Mountain Winery for the Snyder County Libraries’ Wine and Art evening.
But, I walked in to a sunny experience. Sunflowers were everywhere! They stood out in the beautiful arrangements gracing each table and, full disclosure: They have always been my favorite flower and they are the national flower of Ukraine. What a delight …
I hadn’t been at the Wine and Art event since 2019 (the “before times”). It was wonderful to be back. I checked in with Pam Ross, the director of the Libraries. Then I saw Carolyn Zimmerman, Shade Mountain owner. We both agreed that it has been too long.
It’s a joy to be back On the Scene after too many months away from doing something I love.
It was nice to see Kay Poeth, a reporter for the weekly Union/Snyder County Times. We chatted for a few minutes. I greeted Carol Handlan, Brewfest “top banana” and next year, Carol’s event will be on my list after missing it for a few years. It will be celebrating its 15th year in 2023. I met Carol’s sister, Kay Majofsky who recently moved to Selinsgrove from Rising Sun, Md. She loves living in our Valley. Kay was having a conversation with board member Lee Knepp, who lives in McClure. Libraries’ board president Bob Bertram was busy circulating. I was able to say a quick hello.
Wine and Art featured a silent auction, with online bidding and raffles. The 50/50 raffle was doing a brisk business. Brett Alexander provided the music. I enjoyed hearing “Norwegian Wood,” “King of the Road,” and “Folsum Prison Blues.”
Leza Hepler was the featured artist. Leza’s stained glass is stunning. She also has an affinity for sunflowers, beautifully created in stained glass. Other pieces featured the sun, sailboats, flowers, and much more. I had the opportunity to chat with Toby Skinner as we perused Leza’s artwork.
I was happy to meet Mitch Alday, a Libraries staffer. Mitch, and Pam Ross, were in charge of running the auction and all appeared to be going smoothly. Thanks to both of you!
Laurie Knitter, Lizzy Baldwin, and Leslie Jenkins were in high spirits during the evening. So many guests were thrilled to be at this great event. It’s been ages since I’ve seen Kelly Feiler. Kelly was having fun looking at possible stained-glass Christmas gifts (it’s never too early).
Talk about high spirits—Bobbi Owens, Karen and Art Bowen, and Don Rowe were enjoying every minute of the evening’s event and I enjoyed kibitzing with them.
Wendy Hummel was busy making sure the evening was going smoothly, but took a few minutes to chat. It was nice seeing Wendy after what seemed like forever. It was the same with seeing Stacey Napoli. We had lots of memory-making times, pre-pandemic.
I spoke with Steve and Angie Marsinic. We all agreed that it was nice to be out and about again. Same with Cheryl Stumpf who was on the scene with her husband, John.
The tables were lovely, with shimmery gray-and-black tablecloths, adding to the charming ambiance.
Each guest received tickets for two glasses of wine or for beer. Water was also available. The food was catered by Wendy De Osambela, Deo’s Kitchen. Wendy is looking for a new space in Selinsgrove and I hope she finds one very soon. Her food is fabulous! Guests were treated to beef balls filled with potato and cheese, served with a jalapeno sauce, a delish corn dish, chicken kabobs, empanadas, chicken tamales, and, for dessert...flan! A magnificent array of food to please any palate. The servers were kept busy and did an excellent job.
Auction items included a Brewfest basket with a mixology class, restaurant gift certificates, and Indian dinner created by Dr. Rita Verma, a propane grill, paintings, a fitness package, a bouquet of the month package, getaways, and much more.
What a pleasure to be On the Scene for Wine and Art again. Kudos to the staff, volunteers, donors, and everyone who made this event a success.
Until next time…
Look for Freddi Carlip, of Lewisburg, at coming “scenes.” She can be reached by e-mail at onthescenefsc@gmail.com.