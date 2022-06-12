In October 2016, several folks who would soon become the Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society (SVES) began meeting in a Lewisburg coffee shop to talk. By January of 2017, their group had officially become a member of the American Ethical Union, one of 23 societies across the nation. However, it is only the second in Pennsylvania: the Ethical Humanist Society of Philadelphia was the first.
Pattie Arduini, founder and current president of the society said, “We were interested in building a community of inclusion, diversity, and service in an effort to bridge the divides we saw in our community.” She added, we liked the American Ethical Union’s (AEU) values and the idea of meeting ‘congregationally’ as a community.”
Dr. Felix Adler founded the New York Society for Ethical Culture in 1877, seeking to promote “active moral engagement in the world beyond traditional religious creeds.”
Adler, the son of a Rabbi, began to build the society’s reputation as a force for social justice by founding the District Nursing Service, which is still active today as the Visiting Nurse Service. He also established a free Kindergarten for the mostly immigrant residents in New York City’s working class neighborhoods. His organization would also found, or aid in the establishment of the Legal Aid Society, the National Alliance for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).
Today, the Society seeks to express their religious consciences by working to achieve social reform, a healthy environment and a peaceful world.
The Valley group is led by Pattie Arduini, president; L. Miller, vice president; Phyllis Marquett, secretary; Mike Arduini, treasurer and Jessi Almstead and Richard Nye, community board members. There are two established committees. The Ethical Action Committee develops and coordinates community service projects and the Education Committee is developing programs for children to encourage them to express compassion and kindness by participating in service projects. Most recently, the group raised aid money for people in Ukraine by setting up a lemonade and blueberry stand in downtown Lewisburg.
Je Exodus Hooper, who lives in Chicago, is the Consulting Leader for SVES. Hooper serves with The Valley via an AEU program developed to provide smaller groups unable to support their own Ethical Culture Leader. Operating as clergy, Hooper supports the local group by helping to define their community’s particular needs and supporting them in their efforts to meet those needs through their service work.
Hooper notes “the goal is really to listen to the heartbeat of the community and to find out where they want to apply their values. I think of myself in the consulting role as an agent that helps people put their faith to action.” Working to support local people that are being impacted by social issues such as literacy, unemployment, health, food insecurity and homelessness, the group focuses — not on the right belief — but on the right action. In targeting their efforts and following their values to meet the needs in the community, Hooper seeks to “focus not just on the human condition, but on the ability of humans to flourish.”
Pattie Arduini said, “We concentrate on this life and what we make of it.” The Valley’s membership consists of many who are non-theistic and those with more traditional religious beliefs. Arduini continues, “We very much concentrate on our work, our service, our knowing that this time is the only opportunity we have to be of service. We don’t concentrate on what happens after death, we completely focus on this time now and making things better for others and future generations. We live to make the world a better place for our children and all who come after us.”
“We hold very strong humanist values. Some of us are completely non-theistic and others are working within their faith values, it doesn’t matter as we’re all coming together for the purpose of making the world better.”
The Philadelphia Ethical Society website defines Ethical Humanism as “an evolving body of ideas that inspires Ethical Societies. Humanism is a progressive philosophy of life that, without supernaturalism, affirms our ability and responsibility to lead ethical lives of personal fulfillment that aspire to the greater good of humanity.” For Ethical Humanists, the ultimate religious questions are ‘‘How can we create meaningfulness in this life?” and “How should we treat each other?” Ethical Humanists believe in living to honor the uniqueness, dignity and worth of every person.
Valley member Nancy Kimball said she was immediately attracted to this group, having left behind traditional religious choices. “I was looking for a community of like-minded folks who were also in need of a secular, values-based, charity-focused organization.”
Anyone who researches the community founded by Felix Adler will learn the phrase “deed vs creed.” Adler who was culturally Jewish, and broke ties with his religious tradition early, preached a message of what he called the “new Judaism.” Influenced by Eastern cultures such as Hinduism and not centered on any deity, the idea that deed is more important than creed is central to the Ethical Society’s philosophy.
The Society and its members have led and supported efforts to address the key social and political issues of our day through activism, community service, and financial support. Leader Hooper sees it as “giving people the opportunity to reclaim the hope within themselves.”
Nancy Kimble sees the entire collective effort of the SVES as giving back to the greater community, society in general, and our natural world. She finds helping out and lifting up a very valuable and satisfying undertaking. “I continue to be glad for the personal growth I have experienced and the people I have met.”
Responding to the needs of the local community, members have embarked on a food security mission and service to a local homeless shelter. They also take part monthly with the Food Hub at the Miller Center. “We have a group that sorts, washes, organizes whatever is necessary to facilitate food distribution to regional food kitchens,” Arduini said. “We have started to work with the GO Humanity Foundation. Partnering with them helps us to access grant money to enable us to have a larger impact. We are looking forward to expanding the work that we are doing by focusing on outreach to the LGBTQ+ community, and teens and youth in our region.” The members also support Haven Ministry Center, a homeless shelter in Sunbury by organizing food, clothing, and toy drives as well as monetary donations to support the shelter.
Hooper says, “I think there is a bit of a humanist in each of us. It’s the moment when we realize that we have enough good in common to meet the common good.”
Pattie Arduini wants SVES to be the place where folks can come together, share their life stories and find that their presence and who they are is enough. This place may provide the first opportunity to step out and know that you are loved when you come into our community. She concludes “We’re small in numbers but we’re large in our desire to serve and bring change.”