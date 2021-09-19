It’s been a few years since you planted that tree; nothing needs to be done to it yet, right?
Wrong.
Now is the best time in the entire life of that young tree to care for it in a way that will assure a good growth form and a long healthy life. As a side benefit it is less costly to do the work properly now than waiting until the current problems get larger.
Here are some things that you or a qualified arborist can do now.
Root collar
Let’s start at the base, the root collar where the roots meet the main stem or trunk. Do you see buttress roots which grow horizontally into the soil and are exposed above ground? If not, the tree is a candidate for a root collar excavation.
This is a process of removing excess soil and/or mulch piled against the trunk, covering the root flare at the bottom of the collar. It is necessary to remove material against the trunk that could trap moisture and reduce respiration. Opportunistic pests enjoy overmulched plants.
Strangulation
After the root flare is exposed check the area for girdling roots which wrap around the trunk, or constricting material which could strangle the trunk. The vascular system is just beneath the bark. If strangulation occurs, the tree may die without the help of insect and disease pests, which are sure to be attracted to the plant as well. Remember this is a delicate area of the tree. Do not use a shovel, use small tools.
Soil moisture
The most critical time for your tree is right after transplanting, droughts also slow the growth of established trees. You will need to monitor soil moisture so you can tell when to water.
If you do not have a permanent irrigation system, a low cost, highly effective alternative is a soaker hose system. This recycled plastic hose is laid on the ground around the tree and attached to a regular garden hose. It should be turned on for several hours each week during drought. There are also timers available to turn the water off at a pre-set time to help prevent overwatering.
The soaker house can be hidden under a layer of mulch. This keeps it out of sight and increases its life. The mulch will conserve moisture and add organic matter to the soil as it breaks down. Be sure to apply the mulch 2-4” deep, keep the root flare exposed and extend the ring to the dripline if possible.
A soil sample should guide the fertilization program. By knowing what nutrients are deficient in the soil, you can tailor a program to the precise needs of the tree. At this stage in a tree’s life, one major goal is to put on as much growth as possible.
A slow release nitrogen is recommended. If you are within a riparian zone, lands that occur along waterways and bodies of water, low to no phosphorus content is recommended as phosphorus can be damaging to waterways.
Remember the soil test is your guide.
Mycorrhizae fungi is another tool available to help protect the tree. It symbiotically assists the root system in obtaining moisture and nutrients, in return, it feeds off of the by-products produced by the roots.
Above gradeLet’s look at the tree above grade, or above ground. Guy-wires are tension lines which run from the trunk of young trees to the ground to ensure stability. If your tree has guy-wires a year or more after planting, the guys should be removed.
Check the trunk, limbs and foliage, for insects and/or diseases. When damaging levels are apparent treat appropriately. Inspect the form and structure that the tree presents. Prune out the worst defects first, such as one of two co-dominant stems or tight V-crotches, always leaving the central leader intact.
Limb removal should be limited to no more than 25% of the crown at one time. You may not get all of the bad ones in one year. Proper pruning cuts are extremely important. The healing collar will tell you next year if your cut was improper.
Every young tree needs some of these treatments to encourage future healthy development. Protect your investment with a little tender loving care. Your plants will show their appreciation by rewarding you with years of beauty.
Cody Kouneski is an Arborist Representative for Bartlett Tree Experts and is a ISA Certified Arborist. Email questions about your own trees and shrubs to ckouneski@bartlett.com or call 570-922-0113. Read previous Tree Topics columns at dailyitem.com/treetopics.