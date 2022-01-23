MIFFLINBURG — A family who experienced the tragic loss of a child 25 years ago at the hands of cystic fibrosis are not done until they see a cure.
“Twenty five years ago, I lost my son, Burke P. Derr, to cystic fibrosis (CF), but gained a teddy bear named Burke P. Bear,” said Bob Derr, Burke’s father. “And I’d give anything to have him back without the bear but it just didn’t turn out that way.”
Derr’s son died in 1997 two days short of his 19th birthday. In 1985, the Derrs founded Pennsylvania Cystic Fibrosis, Inc. (PACFI) and after the death of his son was pushed to “work even harder to help families in Pennsylvania affected by the disease and to raise funds for research.”
A longterm collector of teddy bears, Burke “especially favored Boyds Bears,” according to Derr. He said his son’s two best friends, Kelly Walter and Gretchen Robbins, knew and contacted Gary Lowenthal, president of the Boyds Collection. Walter and Robbins told Lowenthal their friend, Burke, was an avid collector of Boyd’s and he did not have much time left to live due to his CF. The two asked Lowenthal if he would name a bear after him.
“To their great surprise, Lowenthal sent a letter thanking them for their letter and telling them that yes, he would gladly name a teddy bear, Burke P. Bear, after their friend. Burke’s friends had to show their Lowenthal letter to Burke because he thought they were kidding him,” said Derr.
Derr said Lowenthal had a member of his staff deliver the first Burke P. Bear to a friend who then took the bear to the hospital where Burke was able to see his bear five days before he passed on.
“Burke was ecstatic about his bear,” Derr said. “And he proudly showed it to all the Evangelical Hospital staff and his visiting friends.”
Within a few weeks, PACFI began the “Million Dollar Bear” campaign which aimed to raise $1 million through sales of Burke P. Bear with donations from retailers and others who read Burke’s story.
Boyds Collection made a large donation to the campaign and within two months PACFI had Boyds Bears in retailers in 35 states giving the organization $1 for every Burke P. Bear sold. A Massachusetts retailer suggested a “Burke’s Tour” where Burke P. Bear would visit every state and then other countries. Derr wrote a book called “Burke’s Tour,” published in 2007 with all proceeds going to the campaign.
Derr said over the years there have been three brown versions of Burke P. Bear and a blonde version.
Burke P. Bear was named “The Pennsylvania Ambassador for Love, Peace, Having Fun and Curing Cystic Fibrosis” by the PA legislature, was applauded in the Congressional Record, was named the “Globe-Trotting Ambassador of Love” by a British publication, was hosted in Arizona by best-selling author Clive Cussler, and was titled a “Very Important Bear” (VIB) by Emirates airlines staff when he visited Dubai, while visiting 36 countries.
The $1 million goal was reached through bear sales, donations, fundraisers and Derr said “PACFI is proud to be celebrating Burke P. Bear’s 25th anniversary in June of this year. PACFI would like to thank all the PACFI members, volunteers, local businesses and people who donated to the campaign supporting the effort to make CF stand for ‘Cure Found,’” Derr added.
Recently a group of British mountain climbers took Burke P. Bear to the base camp of Mount Everest, 20,000 feet above sea level, 9,000 feet south from the top of mountain.
The Derrs were once commended by former Pa. Gov. Tom Ridge for the work they were doing to battle Cystic Fibrosis. “It was interesting to hear Ridge tell us that ‘Not many people know this but I have my own private teddy bear collection and Burke P. Bear is going to join my collection.’ Who would have thought that the nation’s first Director of Homeland Security had his own teddy bear collection?” Derr said.
PACFI is an independent, nonprofit, all volunteer organization dedicated to providing assistance to PA families affected by CF and funding CF research. Those who want to donate can do so through the PACFI website at www.pacfi.org or by sending a check to PACFI, P.O. Box 29, Mifflinburg, PA, 17844.