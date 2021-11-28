When the festival of Hanukkah begins at sundown on Sunday, Nov. 28, Jewish homes across the world will fill with light from the Hanukkah candles. For the eight nights of the holiday, hanukiyot or menorahs — special nine-pronged candelabras — are lit, with a candle added for each night. These lights remind us of the triumph of the Maccabbee tribe in 167 BCE, when they fought a battle to rid the Temple in Jerusalem of destructive influences, and burned ritual oil to rededicate the sacred sanctuary and their own faith. This has led to the custom of enjoying foods fried in oil to celebrate the holiday!
Since the holiday first was celebrated in the early part of the first millennium, the themes of light and rededication have been its focus. In fact, Hanukkah means rededication in Hebrew. Another focus of the holiday has been engaging children in the fun and excitement of lighting the lights, playing special games, and exchanging tokens places a high value on children and on the responsibility of adults to pass along our values and practices. During Hanukkah, we have the opportunity to renew our own faith and spark interest in the young people in our community, by bringing these themes of light and rededication into our homes.
As with all Jewish holidays, celebrations, and commemorations, an important part of the observance of Hanukkah is tzedakkah, which means righteous giving. We uplift the lessons of the festival (or whatever event is being celebrated or memorialized) by fulfilling our obligation to help those in need. In addition to giving monetary donations, some families have the tradition of the children donating one of their gently used toys to charity on each night of Hanukkah.
Each year Hanukkah corresponds to a different day on the secular calendar because the Jewish calendar is a solar/lunar one. While Hanukkah generally falls during the Christmas season, we resist thinking of it as the Jewish Christmas. To do so does disservice to both traditions. Traditionally Hanukkah is a minor festival in the Jewish calendar, secondary to holy days like Passover, Rosh Hashanah, and Yom Kippur. However, as Jewish people have become more integrated into American life with the predominance of Christmas celebrations, movies, television specials, and vacation schedules, Hanukkah has become more lavishly celebrated and valued as a time for family to come together.
Today Hanukkah is a time of rededication to our faith, a time for recognizing all the heroes who fight for a better way of life, and a time to reconnect joyously with family and friends. We wish each other not just a Happy Hanukkah, but also a Hanukkah filled with light and peace, our eternal hope for the future.
Congregation Beth El, along with the Susquehanna University Hillel group, will host a communal menorah-lighting on Dec.2. Meet in the Selinsgrove Commons, on the corner of Market and Pine streets at 5:30 p.m. to light the candles, sing, and enjoy some refreshments. Everyone is invited to celebrate with us!
Rabbi Nina H. Mandel leads Congregation Beth El in Sunbury.