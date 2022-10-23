WEIKERT — When Lancaster County got too busy and crowded for Donald Gruff, he packed his bags and headed to Weikert, about 113 miles northwest of Lancaster. That was in 1998, and the self-described “old farmer” never looked back.
“It’s so nice and peaceful. I just like it,” he said, as he emptied some trash bags in bins behind the Union County Sportsmen’s Club, where’ he’s a member and has helped for years.
In fact, Gruff has a birthday coming up early next month and is already looking forward to his free hamburger and French fries, a benefit to club members. He’s happily settled in his Weikert home near the Hironimus Union Church and will probably never leave it.
“I told the kids, the only way to get me out of here is in a pine box,” he said.
Although Weikert is considered small even by the standards of some of its small neighbors, like Hartleton, Laurelton and Glen Iron, it seems to be a big draw to the people who live there.
Karen Zimmerman has lived at Rafter Z Rodeo Company with her husband and family for about two years. Gazing out across the meadows and pastures that reach up to the White Mountain Ridge, she paused to consider what draws her to the area.
“It’s a beautiful place to live, especially at this time of year, with the leaves changing,” she said. “It’s great. Away from the hustle and bustle. We like it.”
The Union County Sportsmen’s Club is probably the biggest business, just a bit east of Weikert. It’s known for its shooting range, children’s playground, mini golf course, trout pond and the delicious meals at its clubhouse. Members and nonmembers alike are welcome at the facility and can enjoy walking around the well-maintained grounds and seeing a menagerie of wild birds that includes peacocks, quail, ring-necked pheasants, golden pheasants and turkeys.
At Weikert’s main crossroads, the intersection of Weikert Road and White Mountain Road, a single building houses Weikert’s post office and Penns Creek Angler, an Orvis Endorsed fly fishing shop. Owner Bruce Fisher sells a variety of rods, reels and lines and everything needed for a day of trout fishing in nearby Penns Creek.
Somewhat surprisingly, one of the main features that pops up on a Google map of Weikert is the Weikert Parking Lot, on White Mountain Road. Maintained by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, it does actually make sense, considering the number of people who like to go there to hike, fish and hunt.
Denise Harvey has lived on White Mountain Road since marrying her husband, Daniel Harvey, in 1989. He lived there since 1973.
“We just love it here,” Denise said, noting how much they enjoyed being near Penns Creek, a bridge crossing it is just down the road from their home.
“We just like the peace and quiet,” she said. “We think it’s beautiful.”
Next-door to the Harveys, Rick Boyer has lived in Weikert for the past 12 years.
“The nice thing about it is, you’re out kind of at the end of the Susquehanna Valley here, where the streams and mountains begin,” he said. “There’s not a lot of hustle and bustle.”
Penns Creek follows Jollys Grove Lane south of Weikert and makes a big, lazy loop, crossing White Mountain Road and continuing on through the county. Boyer appreciates sharing his land with the local wildlife.
“Seeing deer, bears, turkey and eagles practically in your backyard … that’s what I like,” he said, adding, “Most of the people who come to visit are either hunting or fishing or other recreational activities, so everybody is in a good mood.”
