Plant mites are extremely small; ½ mm or less in length, requiring a hand lens or other magnifier to determine their presence, stages and number. Mites have several stages of development, egg stage, several nymphal (immature development) stages and an adult stage.
There are more than 150 known families of mites. There are two families that are most damaging to trees and shrubs, spider mites (Tetranychidae) and eriophyid mites (Eriophyidae). These families include hundreds of species that damage plants. I am only discussing spider mites today, eriophyid mites are significantly different to identify and control.
As with almost all plant pests, spider mites have favorite plants that they tend to feed on. For instance, the spruce mite attacks conifers, primarily spruce, hemlock, arborvitae and juniper. On the other hand the two-spotted mite has more than 250 host plants. The best thing to remember is that there are species of mites that will infest about every plant that you care about, outside on your landscape plantings and inside on your houseplants.
Spider mites have a sharp pair of needle-like stylets (mouthparts) that they insert in plant cells to suck out the chlorophyll. This continued activity creates a scattering of yellow, tan or white flecks in otherwise green foliage. On heavy populations a bronzing or yellowing becomes obvious before the foliage browns and dies.
Spider mites have several generations per year, depending on the weather and temperature. Some mites like the cool weather, some like it hot. Susceptible plants should be spot checked regularly for signs of mites. Do not rely on signs of damage as your detecting process. A hand lens is helpful to inspect for the pests and stippling (suck marks on the foliage). A white card or tray held beneath a suspect plant will catch the falling mites as you shake the plant. This is the easiest way to identify active nymphs and adults. A hand lens is essential to determine if eggs or mites are present, alive, feeding and reproducing, and if natural enemies are present in numbers suitable for population suppression.
Predator mites, certain ladybird beetles and certain lacewings feed on spider mites. Depending on the populations of these predators, treatment may or may not be necessary. Usually on heavy populations of spider mites, a foliar treatment will be necessary to prevent damage. Since one treatment will not eliminate all mites on a plant, a follow up releasal of commercially available predators could be used to clean up the remaining populations. This is a good way to build biological control to prevent a chemically dependent landscape.
Foliar treatments to suppress mites can be difficult. Horticultural Oil is probably the safest and most effective route. The biggest mistake that I see homeowners make is using whatever is on the shelf in the garage. Mites are not insects, so insecticides do not kill them. You need to use miticide. If you use most insecticides on a spider mite infestation, you will kill all of the beneficial insects feeding on the mites and end up with a serious spider mite infestation. On the other hand, miticides will kill mites but not insects. Since spider mites have many generations per year, using the same material time and again can lead to resistance to the material. Horticultural Oil has a suffocating action; spider mites will not develop resistance to this material. It can be used as a dormant treatment or summer treatment. The mixing rates are reduced somewhat during the summer months. Follow label instructions for mixing and application.
Dwarf Alberta Spruce must be considered a delicacy for spider mites. These plants become infested and damaged almost overnight. Spraying cold water on them every couple days can reduce the populations. Do not let your guard down, they may build their populations back rapidly. Use the water treatment to buy time for an oil treatment if damage is apparent.
Cody Kouneski is an Arborist Representative for Bartlett Tree Experts and is a ISA Certified Arborist. Email questions about your own trees and shrubs to ckouneski@bartlett.com or call 570-922-0113.