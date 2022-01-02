NORTHUMBERLAND — Volunteers are excited for the much-anticipated return of the Twelfth Night Celebration at the Joseph Priestley House on Jan. 9.
According to board chair, Colleen Epler-Ruths, the group at the Priestley House, in Northumberland, is more than ready to celebrate the event that has been postponed since 2019 because of COVID-19.
“I think everyone is excited about this,” she said. “This is one of our biggest events of the year and since we were not able to do it last year, everyone is excited and ready.”
The event features retired high school chemistry teacher Ronald Blatchley who portrays Priestley, who knew George Washington, Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson during his day.
He said he not only discovered oxygen but at least eight different types of air, such as nitrous oxide and carbon monoxide, the latter in his Northumberland lab. Blatchley said he is also excited about the event.
Priestley also developed carbonated water and gave rubber its name, so-called after erasers because they rub out mistakes. His demonstrations included mixing yeast and hydrogen peroxide in a test tube and testing it for oxygen by lighting a stick on fire inside the tube.
The 100 or more visitors that attended in 2019 enjoyed cake, cookies and other refreshments in the visitors center.
“Having people come to the house and being able to share how special of a place it is is amazing,” Epler-Ruths said. “When lifelong residents say it’s their first time being the house they always are very impressed.”
Epler-Ruths said Blatchley steals the show.
“Seeing people’s reactions is so much fun and the thing that makes it unique is watching them in the chemistry lab,” she said.
Other attractions for the night include the customary Twelfth-Night cake. The person that finds a bean in a slice of cake gets a crown and a person that finds a clove in a slice of cake gets a jester hat for the night. In addition to the cake other lite refreshments will be served.
Traditional colonial music and Christmas carols will be provided by Bloomsburg Music Ensemble, a choral group representing the Unitarian Church, and Fiddler Beverley Conrad.
Blatchley will conduct chemistry demonstrations in the Pond Building at 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. and the event runs from 4 until 7 p.m.
Seating is limited and tickets for each session are available in the Visitors Center.
The Joseph Priestley House will also be open for self-guided tours with docents dressed in period costumes in each room to answer any questions. The house will be traditionally decorated with pine, holly, and candles. The dining room table will be set for the holiday with a special centerpiece.
When guests arrive at the Visitor Center they will be escorted by lantern to the Priestley House and Pond Building.
The Twelfth Night Celebration is free and open to the public and the group asks people to wear a mask.
“We are all very excited and can’t wait,” Epler-Ruths said. “This will be a great night.”