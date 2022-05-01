SELINSGROVE — Sara Lauver found her singing voice early.
“I was singing since I could talk. It’s a way for me to communicate,” the self-described shy 40-year-old said.
Since 2008, Lauver, a Selinsgrove native and Susquehanna University graduate, has been performing the National Anthem at Oriole Park at Camden Yards stadium in Baltimore, Md.
This year she has two gigs: the April 30 game between the Orioles and Red Sox and the July 20 game between the Orioles and Yankees. In exchange for the performances, Lauver receives eight tickets to each game.
Lauver, who is the associate director of the Early Learning Investment Commission and serves on the Selinsgrove Borough Council, credits a fifth-grade teacher with encouraging her to put her singing ability on display at a talent show.
She has sung in church, in a band, at school sporting events and community fairs.
Skip Kline, the owner of Songcrafters recording studio in Beavertown, first saw Lauver perform at a talent show when she was about 17. He was amazed by her singing ability but underwhelmed by her obvious nervous stage presence.
That didn’t deter him from suggesting she sing on a demo for the late Davy Jones, a member of the Monkees, who was working on a Broadway show about two decades ago.
“I loved Sara’s voice,” said Kline. “She has great control of her vibrato and great intonation.”
The Broadway show was never produced, but Lauver enjoyed the experience.
“I was a Monkees fan and I was starstruck,” said Lauver. Jones, who owned a house in Beaver Springs, gave her tips on how to sing the song and shared that he had just been to Weis Markets to pick up items to make Shepherd’s pie which he said he ate for “breakfast, lunch and dinner.”
A few years after that interaction, Lauver decided to send a demo tape to the Orioles for consideration as one of the many singers tapped to sing the National Anthem.
She got the gig in 2008, and in 2009, Lauver moved to Baltimore.
“I was their back-up,” she said of being called to fill in at the last minute when another singer failed to show up before the game.
She returned to Selinsgrove in 2013 to take a job as director of community impact at the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.
Despite her ample public singing experience, she still gets nervous each time she gets on a stage.
It didn’t stop Lauver from auditioning for American Idol a few times. The farthest she went was three rounds, which brought her in front of the original judges, Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson.
“I probably sang a Jewel song,” she said. “It’s kind of my go-to music.”
Lauver visibly cringes recalling the time when she reached for a high note, and failed.
“I was at the McClure Bean Soup festival and hit a not-so-high note, and just kept going for it,” she said with a laugh.
More often, though, Lauver is in tune.