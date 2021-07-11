SUNBURY — For Northumberland couple, Michelle Morgan and Brian Nevel getting rid of the “sticks and bricks” was something they planned to do for a long time.
Morgan, 53, a Shikellamy High School graduate, and Nevel, 42, sold their Northumberland home, downsized their belongings, and purchased a new 2020 Thor Outlaw RV and joined the millions of others who are driving around the country and picking new temporary addresses to reside.
“This was something we wanted to do so we talked about it and talked about it and then made the move,” Morgan said while sitting in her RV on the grounds of Spyglass Ridge Winery. “And to be honest, I was homesick a few times, but I am loving meetings people from all over the world really, and seeing things I never thought I would see.”
Morgan, who owns her own marketing firm, works remotely from the road, while Nevel is a disabled military veteran.
“We were able to do this, so we did,” Nevel said. “When we bought this we decided to do all the upgrades and made sure we were very comfortable in it and now we are just traveling around and seeing so much.”
According to the RV Industry Association, in May alone, 56,000 people purchased RVs while more than 1 million are living inside one.
The website says that 56 million Americans planned on traveling the country in 2021 in an RV.
The highest destination spots are National Parks.
“The people we are meeting along the way have great stories and are just great people,” Morgan said. “Do I miss my friends back home? Of course. But we said we would always come back home and stay for a few months before pulling out and hitting the next spot to live.”
The RV is 420 square feet and has a full kitchen and bathroom, as well as a small living room area and bedroom. The motor home also has a sitting area behind the unit, a mini garage, and a washer for their clothes.
“We have what we need and when we downsized it was a lot of stuff we didn’t need anyway,” Morgan said.
When the couple pulls into a spot to set up for however long they want to be in that area, they jump in their vehicle, which they tow along on their travels.
Morgan said they also use the Jeep as a storage area when it is not in use.
The RV gets around 6.5 miles to the gallon, and the RV has a 120-gallon tank, Nevel said. “It’s still cheaper than running a home,” he said.
Morgan and Nevel are now part of Harvest Host, which is a group that was formed in order to allow individuals who are traveling in RVs to park on the person’s property for free as a safe haven. Morgan said most of the parking areas, are wineries or breweries, or farms and people involved in Harvest Host usually expect those staying on their properties to patronize their businesses. Currently, Morgan and Nevel are parked at Spyglass Ridge Winery, in Sunbury, as the winery is part of Harvest Host.
Morgan said through 2020 and the pandemic, the couple traveled to New Orleans, San Antonio, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Florida.
Next up will be in October when the couple leaves Sunbury and heads to Gainsville, Florida for several weeks.
Morgan and Nevel also have made a Facebook page and Youtube Channel called, “Lifes 2 Short Bus.”