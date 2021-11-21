MIFFLINBURG — Less than three weeks remain until the Mifflinburg Christkindl Market returns from a one-year hiatus and organizers have their work cut out for them.
About 100 vendors selling authentic food, crafts and gifts will arrive on Market Street ahead of the opening of the 32nd Annual Christkindl, to be held Dec. 9-11. Entertainers like musicians and dancers will cycle in and out throughout the three-day event.
That’s after volunteers and borough workers arrange huts and mini-barns for the merchants. Of course, there’s also some three days worth of decorating the market itself: Market Street, from 4th to 6th streets, and 5th Street, from Chestnut to Green streets.
When preparations are finally completed, an estimated 10,000 visitors will arrive for the authentic German market — billed as the oldest authentic outdoor market of its kind in the U.S.
Never mind the extra efforts needed to catch up after the novel coronavirus pandemic caused organizers to put the Christmas celebration on hold in 2020.
A full list of vendors and schedule of events will be found at www.oldchristkindl.com.
“It’s more just trying to get into the groove of things instead of creating new things. We’re having to repair a lot. Next year, we’ll have more time to create new things,” said Joannah McGregor, market co-founder and current vice president of the nonprofit board that runs the event.
Repair and clean
Rodents made their way into Christkindl’s storage and made a mess of tents and decorations. The huts needed pressure-washing and the insides were repainted.
Volunteer help is lagging and the help once received from federal prisoners is no longer available, McGregor said. There are Christmas trees to be placed and decorated, decorative gates and figurines to be set up, lights strung throughout the market and pine boughs and lights hung on every vendor hut.
“We have to create a terrific atmosphere,” said Matthew Wagner, president of the market. “We really do need hands to help. There are props that need to be placed, decorating, help with lifting.”
Contact mcwagner.mcw@gmail.com or joannahmcgregor@gmail.com to ask about volunteering.
This year’s theme is The City of Cologne and the Three Kings. Cologne, Germany, is home to one of Europe’s largest cathedrals, Kölner Dom, which houses the relics of the Three Kings in a gold-gilded shrine.
Wagner will be giving a half-hour presentation inside the First Evangelical Lutheran Church on Market Street on the traditions and customs related to the theme.
Food found at the market is largely traditional: apple strudel, schnitzel, German sausages, Hungarian goulash, Polish haluski, roasted almonds, soups, candies and cookies. Volunteers with the Mifflinburg Hose Co. will be making German crepes with a variety of fillings.
Entertainers include Hilby, the Skinny German Juggle Boy, the Shippensburg German Band, the magician Brent Kessler, KJ Reimensnyder-Wagner, Blue River Soul, the dancing group Alpenrose Schuhplattler and music ensembles from the elementary, intermediate, middle and high schools of Mifflinburg Area School District.
“That is one of the ideas of Christkindl, which is to involve local talent as much as possible,” McGregor said.