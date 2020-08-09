We live in a chiaroscuro world, you and I, where light and darkness forever dance with one another. Sometimes light leads, sometimes darkness.
Last Thursday, Aug. 6, many Christians observed the Feast of the Transfiguration, traditionally a celebration of light. The event it commemorates is recorded in three of the Gospels.
Jesus takes his closest disciples, Peter, John and James, to a mountaintop. Once there, a miracle occurs. Jesus suddenly becomes “radiant,” emitting a white light that blinds and awes his companions. He blazes forth “like the sun” and even his clothes appear dazzlingly white. In the midst of this laser show, the voice of God thunders, “This is my Son. Listen to him!”
What happened 2,000 years ago on that mountain was a revelatory explosion of divine light. In an eruption as intense as a burst of pure white brilliance, the Eternal lightning-bolted into time. God-energy went nova in the person of the man from Galilee.
Fast forward from 1st-century Palestine to mid-20th-century Asia. Aug. 6, 1945, to be precise. At 8:15 in the morning on that Feast of the Transfiguration, another nova of light and energy occurred, this time over a Japanese city named Hiroshima. The nuclear bomb dropped by the Enola Gay exploded about 2,000 feet above the earth’s surface.
A few hours later, 75 years ago today to be exact, a similar bomb was dropped on Nagasaki.
The temperature of the atomic burst over Hiroshima, one million degrees Celsius, set the atmosphere on fire, birthing the horrible ball of light that survivors said was brighter than 10 suns. Between 80,000 and 140,000 people were instantly vaporized, and another 100,000 horribly burned.
There was no voice from heaven at this explosion of light. But words that fit the occasion were uttered two weeks earlier when the world’s first atomic bomb was tested at Trinity, New Mexico. Stunned by the unimaginable destructiveness of the explosion, the physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer despairingly recalled a passage from the Hindu “Bhagavad Gita:” “Now I am become death, the destroyer of worlds.”
The chiaroscuro of existence, memorialized in a double anniversary. The vitality-filled light of Transfiguration on the one hand and its netherworld doppelgänger, the death-dealing flash of nuclear holocaust, on the other.
How can we not be haunted by such a nightmarish coupling?
I hesitate to draw lessons here, lest I trivialize either the glory of the Transfiguration or the irredeemable evil of the bomb. But perhaps a couple of thoughts can be ventured.
The first is that the darkness often masquerades as light. Our ancestors were well aware of what we sophisticated moderns choose to forget: the Evil One is a liar and a deceiver. Wickedness can roam the world openly like a roaring lion, but more often it pretends to be something other than what it is. The blinding blast of light over Hiroshima, darkness’s mocking impersonation of Transfigurative Light, reminds us of this tragic truth.
Here’s the second thought.
The dance of light and darkness is inescapable, and it takes only a subtle shift in the rhythm of time for the two to change positions. Their dance is all around us, but it’s in us, too. We forever minuet with a darkness that threatens to take the lead and pivot us toward destruction. This is the human condition, and if we try to sugarcoat it with comfortable pietisms, we risk being ravished by the darkness when it disguises itself as light.
Reality isn’t one or the other, light or darkness. It’s both. The chiaroscuro world in which we dwell makes human existence a perpetual seesawing between hope and despair, joy and sorrow, resilience and surrender, acceptance and defiance, faith and doubt, good and evil. That world-changing holiness and world-devastating wickedness share an anniversary is a sober reminder of this.
Fr. Kerry Walters pastors Holy Spirit, a parish of the American National Catholic Church, in Montandon. www.ancclewisburgpa.org.