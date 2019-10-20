Link Trainer helped World War II pilots with instrument flying

At the beginning of World War II, we were simulating a phase of flying in a device known as the Link Trainer.
This ingenious gadget was utilized by the Army Air Corps and Navy Aviation to help train pilots in instrument flying.
Pilots in the military needed to be proficient in flying in the clouds and weather and on dark nights where there was little or no reference to the ground and over water.
The Link Trainer gave the appearance of a small one-man boat with a hood.
On the inside of the cockpit, all the instruments and gauges found in an airplane were simulated for the pilot.
On the outside, a Link Trainer human operator could simulate most flight conditions for the pilot under the hood, except icing and thunderstorms.
The Link operator on the outside could create engine and instrument malfunctioning for the sweating pilot under the hood. In my opinion, it was an excellent training device.
Realizing its importance, I frequented the Link Trainer whereas some of my fellow flight instructors disliked and avoided it. As a result, I came to know a bright young enlisted man Link operator, and always asked for him because he was very skillful in his job.
On one occasion, after he had thrown all the possible Link Trainer tricks on me while I was under the hood, I had a serious talk with him about his future in the Air Corps.
The suggestion was made that he apply for pilot training because of his expertise and intelligence. He blushed at the compliment and then surprised me with his story.
He had been in the Army Air Corps pilot training as a cadet and had soloed in a Piper Cub in the early stages of his training. He had flown to an auxiliary field to practice landings and takeoffs.
After a landing, his engine unexpectedly quit.
Since he was alone on the deserted field, the young pilot had to get out of the cockpit and attempt to restart the Cub engine by pulling the prop through by hand. The little Cub had no starter.
The young cadet apparently opened the throttle too far and failed to lock the brakes.
On his restart attempt, the engine started with a roar and the plane charged forward over the cadet’s startled prone body.
He wasn’t hurt, but watched in horror as the Piper Cub lifted off the ground and flew toward a nearby river. Reaching the middle of the river, the plane lost power and plunged into the water. It was never found.
The unfortunate young cadet was charged for the loss of the aircraft and washed out of pilot training.
It was a sad story, but for some unknown reason, both of us began to laugh in hilarious fashion. I felt guilty in a way, because it was like laughing at a funeral.
Later in the war, I learned that Navy Aviation was smarter than Army Aviation in getting their pilots to take more than the minimum in Link instrument training.
The Navy selected their best looking young women and trained them as Link trainer operators.
This former flyboy can verify the latter because I visited their Link Training facility near Atlanta Georgia. Our wholesome American ladies were knockouts in their Navy uniforms. The Navy pilots flocked to Link Training for obvious reasons.
Joseph A. Diblin, of Northumberland, was a four-engine pilot during World War II and has worked as a test pilot and civilian flight instructor. He is also seaplane rated. If you are a veteran and would like to share your story, contact him at 570-473-2594