SUNBURY — The music will — once again — be blaring in Sunbury at the end of July. The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way has announced its return to Spyglass Ridge Winery for its second Live United Live Music Festival in conjunction with the David Z Foundation.
The organization will return to Spyglass Ridge Winery, just outside of Sunbury, for a one-day music festival featuring several top bands while they work to raise money for the David Z Foundatiin, a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming lives through the magic of music. Their mission statement is to nurture that creative musical spark that a child has and help turn it into a sustainable reality.
Spyglass Ridge Winery owner Tom Webb said he is happy the group is returning and is just as excited as the public to hear the slate of musicians that will invade Sunbury for the second festival organized by the United Way.
“It’s all about raising money for the kids,” he said. “We are all excited for the summer months and this is a great way to bring people together through music and raise some money for a great foundation.”
After several attempts at hosting the concert in 2020, and the eventual postponement of the event because of COVID-19, the United Way was able to stage the concert in June of last year with several 1980’s bands.
The two-day concert kicked off the 2021 Spyglass Ridge Winery Backyard Summer Concert Series and featured Lita Ford, Dokken, Warrant, Winger and Mr. Big, along with other performers.
United Way COO Joanne Sloneem said the concert, which drew about 4,000 people during the two-day span, was something the group wanted to do again.
Sloneem, who also serves on the board of directors for the David Z Foundation, said the group will be meeting soon to decide which bands will be making an appearance in Sunbury.
“We have offers out,” she said. “We are waiting to see who we will bring and we will inform the public as soon as possible.”
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he is always excited to hear when concerts are coming to Sunbury because it means more traffic in the city.
“It’s great to see these types of things because it helps everyone out with the number of people that visit our city,” he said. “To have concerts and benefit concerts with big name bands right here in Sunbury is great.”
Sloneem said more information will be released in the coming weeks. Last year tickets were $89 for the two-day event.
For more information visit the Greater Susquehanna United Way Facebook page.