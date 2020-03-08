It didn’t take long at all. Just a few bursts from a couple of machine guns and Rutilio Grande, an El Salvadoran Jesuit priest, was silenced.
The spray of bullets that took his life also killed an old man and a teenage boy who just happened to be passengers in the car Grande was driving when the murderers struck. To use the horrible phrase with which we’ve become all too familiar, they were “collateral damage.”
Two weeks ago, Pope Francis authorized the start of a process which officially recognized Father Grande as a martyr for the faith, a designation which could result in the priest’s eventual canonization.
Grande’s murder, which occurred on March 12, 1977, was ordered because the members of El Salvador’s elite and wealthy governing class saw him as a threat to their political and economic dominance. Grande sought to empower hitherto voiceless peasants or campesinos by giving them some control over their spiritual and material destinies.
For generations, campesinos had been exploited by an aloofly hierarchical Church on the one hand and an oppressive government on the other. Sadly, the two institutions typically worked hand-in-hand to protect the privileges of the few at the expense of the many. Grande sought to empower campesinos through the establishment of Christian “base communities,” self-reliant groups of peasants who regularly met to discuss the gospels and the ways in which Jesus’ message shed light upon their economic and political status.
The base communities became schools for what came to be called “liberation theology,” a way of living the Christian faith that stressed human dignity and freedom from oppression.
Predictably, the base communities were condemned by the authorities as dangerously seditious and the hitherto cozy partnership between Church and State grew frayed. It became increasingly risky for priests who championed campesinos to remain in El Salvador.
The beginning of the end for Grande came in early 1977. In January a priest condemned by authorities as “meddlesomely subversive” was snatched by state security forces and thrown out of the country. Two weeks later, Grande delivered a sermon blasting the climate of fear and oppression created by the ruling junta.
“I am fully aware,” he said, “that very soon the Bible and the Gospels will not be allowed to cross the border. All that will reach us will be their covers, since all the pages are subversive. So that if Jesus crosses the border, they will not allow him to enter. They would accuse him, the man-God, of being an agitator. Brothers and sisters, they would undoubtedly crucify him again!”
This sermon was Grande’s death warrant, as he must have known it would be. A month later, he was dead.
But his martyrdom bore fruit. It shocked his friend Oscar Romero, who had just been appointed archbishop of San Salvador, into active opposition to the government and solidarity with the peasantry.
Romero, proclaimed a saint just two years ago, was himself martyred three years after Grande died. In all, 17 priests perished at the hands of the Salvadoran government. But their efforts to preach the subversive good news of spiritual and material liberation helped build a society in which the Church was moved to see Christ in the faces of the people and wealth was a bit more justly distributed. So the bullets that cut him down didn’t silence Grande’s message after all.
Last year, in speaking of Grande, Arturo Sosa, the Superior General of the Jesuits, praised him as “an example of Christian commitment” whose sacrifice “promoted social justice and inspires and renews us.” In our own day, so fraught with anger and injustice, may the witness of Grande inspire all Christ-followers to live the gospel.
Fr. Kerry Walters pastors Holy Spirit, a parish of the American National Catholic church, in Montandon. He discusses Rutilio Grande at length in his 2018 book "Saint Oscar Romero: Pastor, Prophet, Martyr."