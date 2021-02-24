SUNBURY — Two different musical entertainers in the same venue will give audiences time to sit back, enjoy good wine and forget about snow and the worries of the day
Iron Vines Winery will host the Ann Kerstetter Duo on Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. On Sunday, it will be Merely Players, from 2 to 4 p.m. Both events are offered with no admission charge.
Jessica Reichner, general manager at Iron Vines Winery, said pre-COVID events at the winery had been very successful in 2019, and customers are now excited to have music there once again.
“Recently we have seen an increase in interest in music events as things are getting back to a semi-normal status,” she said. “We get a lot of ‘Wow!’ feedback. People love the atmosphere of the staff, the wines and the Pennsylvania-made craft beers. We also are going to have a new food menu starting March 1, which will be exciting.”
The Ann Kerstetter Duo consists of Kerstetter and Bryan Noaker performing originals, R&B and classic rock.
“We’re entertainers, Bryan and I,” Kerstetter said. “We watch the crowd and change things all the time. I change the set if I have to. We both love to entertain.”
Because of pandemic concerns, Kerstetter hasn’t performed live since the end of November. She said she is looking forward to returning to live entertainment.
Iron Vines Winery has made changes to keep their patrons safe from the coronavirus, including adding outdoor seating and limiting occupancy throughout last year, Reichner said.
“During the live music, we make sure we social distance, clean frequently and require that masks be worn while moving about the winery, to help keep all of our patrons and our musicians safe,” Reichner said. “We encourage people to reserve a table for events by calling ahead for larger groups.”
Playing a selection of Top 40 hits, Merely Players offers music from different genres and generations performed by Mackenzie Brouse with lead vocals and Jake Schmoyer on acoustic guitar, keys and vocals.
“We just don’t play one style and can tailor our setlist to the age group of people that come see us, whatever age group that may be,” Schmoyer said. “We normally have songs for everyone and play to the people, and not just songs we personally like.”
He too is looking forward to providing patrons an opportunity to kick back and let worries fade for a while, adding, “Plus, Iron Vines is a very chill and laid-back place to enjoy some wine and live music.”
