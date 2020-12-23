As COVID closures and restrictions continue, Valley libraries are continuing to offer plenty of virtual programs to safely keep their patrons engaged. They have even discovered some added benefits along the way.
“The library is a place for building relationships and sharing interests, and even though we can't do that in person right now we are always seeking new ways to keep those connections happening,” said Jackie Dziadosz, Union County Library System marketing coordinator. She added, “Our libraries are always changing to meet the needs of our community, and this is just another way we have strived to do that.”
UNION COUNTY
The Union County Library System is currently offering an interactive online S.T.E.A.M. calendar – Science Monday, Tech Tuesday, Engineering Wednesday, Art Thursday and Math Friday. Parents are encouraged to help their children pick which themes will benefit them most – whether something they need more practice in, or simply something they already especially enjoy. Activities are hyperlinked to blogs or websites with instructions, and can be found at www.unioncountylibraries.org/steamcalendar. A new calendar is posted each month.
Union County libraries have also recently announced its January schedule for virtual programs. Adults can check out “Intro to Microsoft Word” from 3 to 4 p.m. Jan. 11.
Basic American Sign Language Zoom classes are also being offered through the Public Library for Union County, Lewisburg, for adults (13 and older), from 2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 14 to 28, and for ages 6 to 12 from 2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 7 and 21.
The Lewisburg branch is also offering an Online Preschool Storytime LIVE with Ms. Davena from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, and Online Baby Storytime LIVE with Ms. Davena from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays. The storytimes are accessible live on Facebook or can be viewed at a later time on youtube.
The Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg is offering a Virtual Toddler/Preschool Discovery program on Wednesdays for children ages 2 to 5 on Facebook, as well as on youtube. Participants can pickup a craft at the library that coordinates with the lesson or theme of each week.
The West End Library in Laurelton is offering a Comic Book Talk for adults on Tuesdays. Participants can learn about the history, creators and collecting of comic books at Facebook.com/West.End.Reads, as well as on youtube. The Laurelton branch is also offering a Virtual Preschool Discover program on Tuesdays on Facebook and YouTube, and will offer a January Craft of the Month (hot cocoa ornament) that can be picked up at the library, while supplies last.
More information on the programs is available at unioncountylibrarires.org.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Degenstein Community Library in Sunbury will be re-starting its virtual programs in January. Their weekly storytimes, posted at 7 a.m. Wednesdays on the library’s Facebook page, will resume the second week in January, with a grab-and-go activity bag available for pickup beginning each Monday at the library. Families can also see and check out the books the library has pulled on the particular storytime topic of the week.
Their storytime, book reviews and cooking classes can be found on the library’s youtube channel.
Currently, Degenstein has posted an “Elfie on the Shelfie” activity each day, and this past year hosted Peter Ruston from PT Reptiles in July for live Zoom events, and a singalong with KJ Reimensnyder-Wagner on Nov. 30.
Library director Melissa Rowse said she and Sarah Fisher, youth services coordinator, “deeply miss the children coming into the library. Although we can’t be together yet, we hope our virtual storytime brings some sense of normalcy to our regular families.”
With the virtual offerings, she said, “our goal is for our families to be able to conduct a storytime at home. Storytime is so important in establishing a strong early literacy foundation. When a family reads together, they grow together.”
Virtual storytimes are posted every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on facebook page of the Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library in Northumberland. Craft videos are also being offered on Facebook and YouTube. Craft kits can be picked up at the library. Join the Facebook group to receive notifications of when something new has been posted. Many of the storytime and craft virtual programs are being led by the library’s youth services director, Kim King.
According to Jeff Johnstonbaugh, library director, the facebook page has been very popular and has gotten the library through some of the difficult months that COVID has created.
“We’re finding that it’s keeping the children connected,” he said, “and that they don’t lose sight of who we are, where we are, and how much fun we are. It’s keeping the kids interested and feeling like we’ve not left them out just because of the horrible circumstances.”
While the library will not be holding its New Year’s Eve “Countdown to Noon” event in the park that they’ve had for the last six years, Johnstonbaugh said they are still planning on putting together celebration kits that kids can pick up and enjoy at home.
According to Kris LaVanish, director for the Milton Public Library, no virtual programs are being offered.
“With the lack of broadband internet reaching all corners of Northumberland County,” LaVanish said, “we have found the most effective and meaningful programs to be take and create programs for children, outdoor activities that utilize our grounds, and other passive programs within the library that can be done while browsing the stacks.”
For more information, visit miltonpalibrary.org.
MONTOUR COUNTY
Thomas Beaver Free Library, in Danville is also offering storytime. Normally posted at 2 p.m. Thursdays, the virtual program is broadcast live on facebook, and is available to watch later via video on the library’s website.
“Our children’s library is very popular,” said Kathleen McQuiston, director. “Just being able to see her, I think is a benefit to the children, even though they can’t see her in person. She’s still here, still reading stories, and and I think helps make a connection, even though we have to be apart.”
The library is also offer grab-and-go craft bags for children, available for pickup at the library.
More information is available at tbflibrary.org.
SNYDER COUNTY
Snyder County Libraries is currently offering Miss Sue’s Curiosity Club, which teaches young children and their caregivers about science. Much of their past programming is still available at www.facebook.com/groups/SCLforKids, or by searching youtube for “SCL for Kids”. They also have 96 videos available on the youtube channel, for babies through intermedia school-aged children. For example, “Mother Goose on the Loose” for babies and toddlers, “Famous People with Linda” (biographies), “Saturday Snacktime with Josie and Heather”, and “Gnome Homes & Faerie Garden Fridays” with Lubow and Shamrock the dog.
The big virtual event currently is available at www.snydercountylibraries.org/festivaloftrees. According to Snyder County Libraries executive director Pam Ross, visitors can see trees and wreaths decorated by local individuals, families and groups. Pictures of each tree or wreath can be viewed, as well as a video of a volunteer reading the book that is associated with each tree.
“We have been very happy with the number of people watching our videos and participating in library sponsored challenges,” said Ross. “In particular those involving being kind to others and appreciating nature and the world around us have been especially well received.”
More information is available at snydercountylibraries.org.
Libraries committed to benefitting families
Whatever the future holds, libraries are committed to using whatever resources they have at their disposal to keep in touch with their communities.
“Nothing replaces meeting in person, but we’re doing the best we can with what we have,” said Davena Laverty, children’s program coordinator at the Public Library for Union County. “We’re all adapting and honing new skills to bring accessible resources to our patrons.”
“We’re committed to this,” added Johnstonbaugh. “We know families that appreciate it.”
Some libraries have even seen some added benefits that the virtual programs have provided.
“With this format, we can reach more virtual users and maybe introduce viewers to our library that had never heard of us before,” said Wendy Rote, director of Union County’s West End Library in Laurelton. She added that, COVID or not, the format offers another way for patrons to attend their programs if inconvenienced by illness or bad weather.
Ross agreed, saying, “it makes it possible for us to reach people who otherwise wouldn't be able to visit the library for an event. We expect that once the pandemic is over, we will continue to have online programming, in addition to in person.
“These programs give families the opportunity to be involved in literacy programs from the comfort and safety of their own home,” she added.
Dziadosz said the virtual programming also offers a lot of flexibility, allowing families to view them at anytime that fits with their schedules.
In addition, she said, “All of these programs foster relationships between parent and/or caregiver and their child.”
As libraries continue to learn and expand as they offer these virtual programs, they are looking forward to better days.
“When we are finally able to meet in person again, I think it will be a warm welcome to our patrons,” Rote said, “because we come from a rural community.”