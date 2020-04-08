Many local community theaters are facing the hard reality that their shows may not go on. With the mandatory shutdown of all nonessential programs and businesses, they have been forced to cancel and postpone scheduled performances, while scrambling to find creative ways to keep critical funds flowing to avoid a final curtain call.
In many cases, the theater groups are rescheduling spring and summer shows for months, or even a year ahead, and remain in limbo about just what the season and following seasons will look like.
According to Jove Graham, president of RiverStage Community Theatre, they decided to reschedule their April production, Reginald Rose’s “Twelve Angry Men” as their first show of the fall season in September. But as to what the rest of the 2020-21 season will look like has not yet been decided. Their planned improvisation workshop that was to be part of the Lewisburg Arts Council’s arts festival in May has also been canceled.
On Monday, RiverStage completed virtual auditions via Zoom for “Monty Python’s Spamalot,” tentatively scheduled to hit the stage the final two weekends of June. Graham said the hope is that they may be able to still rehearse and perform the show if conditions allow. However, “We all realize that, if it is still not safe for people to gather by this time next month, this show may need to be postponed as well.”
They are still tentatively planning to offer their annual RiverStage Summer Theatre Academy program for kids in late July.
According to a recent press release, the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble indefinitely postponed its production of “Airness” by Chelsea Marcantel, which was to open March 26, as well as the musical revue, “Broadway in Bloom” which was planned to open on April 30. In addition, the play “Luna Gale,” which was scheduled to run May 28 to June 14, has been canceled for the season.
The theater company is especially heartbroken at having to postpone “Airness”, according to Jon White-Spunner, managing director, who said actors were already into several weeks of rehearsals, the set has been completed, and the costumes and props were nearly finished as well.
In a social media video announcement recently, Ryan Brosious, director of Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions, said it’s likely the church will not be able to hold events on its campus into the month of May. And if or when the theater program does open again, “We don’t know what people’s financial comfort will be” in order to attend upcoming shows. “We will continue to reevaluate daily after that,” he said.
As of now, they have postponed their dinner theater, “Murder on the Orient Express,” which had been scheduled to hit the stage in June. They hope to offer it in June 2021. They are planning to hold auditions for “Tuck Everlasting” in November.
In a recent online round table with other community theater program leaders in the region, Brosious said “it was awesome…to be able to share in our concerns and pressures that each one of us is facing as a community theater right now. Each one of us is having to make some difficult decisions.”
“It has certainly been a season of change and challenge and flexibility for all of us,” Brosious said.
Community Theatre League in Williamsport has been monitoring and rearranging their events, productions and rehearsals since March 13. They closed their building on March 16, and will remain closed through May 1.
According to Seth Sponhouse, executive director, the shutdown has affected all performances and programs that had formerly been scheduled March through July.
“Annie Jr.,” featuring students with special needs through CTL’s Penguin Project, has been postponed until July 23-26, and their children’s production of “Dorothy in Wonderland” until Aug. 7-9. While they canceled their productions of “It Runs in the Family,” “An Act of God,” and “Barefoot in the Park,” they moved their auditions for “Matilida: The Musical” and “Bring it On: The Musical" to online platforms.
The theater companies, however, are doing what they know best — getting creative in order to keep things running as best as possible.
“The Community Theatre League staff is nothing if not resilient and resourceful,” Sponhouse said, adding that they launched an online campaign, #CTLatHome, through Facebook and Instagram, which features videos and photos of volunteers practicing their songs or art projects at home. They also began “CTLatHome Live Concerts”; using Zoom and Facebook, Sponhouse said, “We successfully brought an hour-long concert to hundreds of patrons featuring eight of our performers who have been seen on our stages.”
In addition, they launched a podcast, “CTL Speaks!,” which is hosted by Sponhouse, and features interviews with staff and board of director members, volunteers, local art creators and performers.
Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble has also instituted unique programs to keep things running, including a Virtual Theatre School, “BTE Bedtime,” and “BTE Archives” — through which people can rent past shows on video.
Canceling its two upcoming shows “is fraught with financial risk for BTE”, the press release states, as the theater relies on revenue from ticket sales.
“BTE may be forced to make some very difficult choices with respect to the remainder of our 42nd season and the next,” White-Spunner announced, “especially if managing the COVID-19 outbreak requires us to suspend live performances into the summer and fall.”
For RiverStage, it’s been a day-by-day balancing act.
“We are a relatively small volunteer organization and are trying to be respectful of the fact that many people are dealing with much more important job and family-related issues right now,” Graham said, “so we are still planning for the months ahead, and our board is still meeting regularly to discuss the future, but for the most part we are ‘dark’, as they say in the theater, meaning minimal activity.”
Sponhouse is remaining positive.
“I have no doubt that once the government reopens borders and lifts travel bans and allows businesses to come back, we will come back strong and hitting the ground running,” he said.
“From other arts organizations we are hearing the same worries that we have, but we are all in this business because we are able to make the best out of nothing, and we are resilient and constantly trying to make the world a positive place.”
As they monitor and wait, however, practical needs remain — such as continuing to pay rent and maintaining staffing.
Patrons and community members are encouraged to continue donations in these uncertain months and to come out and see and show once the curtains go up once again.
“Our hope is that people will be even happier and more excited than they already are to come back to the theater and see great live performances again when all this is over,” Graham said.