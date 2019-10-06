Lt. Donald Wallish risks his life in the service of our country

I am always pleased to tell the story about those in our military who risked their lives in the service of our country. The late Donald J. Wallish was a native of Shamokin when he volunteered for pilot training in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II.
After receiving his pilot wings and a second lieutenant commission, Wallish was selected as a pilot of the famous B-17 bomber, and assigned to the 8th Air Force, 100th Bomb Group, nicknamed “The Bloody Hundredth,” and the 351st Bomb Squadron based at Thorpe Abbots, Diss, England.
Lt. Wallish flew 28 combat missions and two food drop missions to Dutch civilians, all as first pilot of his B-17 bomber named by the crew as “Our Gal Sal.” The Air Corps permitted nose art and special names on the front of the big bombers. Wallish recorded some of the names from his 100th Bomb group of 20 B-17’s: E-Z Goin, Heaven Sent, Miss Chief, Fletcher’s Castoria, All American Girl, Rosie’s Riveters, Mud in Yer Eye, Our Gal Sal and of course many others.
Pilot Wallish kept a record of his 30 missions over Europe. He listed a raid on Berlin, Germany dated Feb. 3, 1945. Just before his arrival in England, an earlier raid on Berlin by his 100th Bomb Group was described as a “slaughter.” Most of their B-17s failed to return. Obviously, that is how the 100th Bomb Group gained the nickname, “The Bloody Hundredth.”
Younger readers might wonder what it was like for pilot Wallish and crew members in a combat squadron during World War II in the air war over Europe. The crew would be awakened around 4 a.m. the day of a mission. After breakfast, they assembled for a briefing, in this instance, the Berlin mission. After their briefing, the crews gathered at their B-17 and checked their equipment, while the pilots pre-flighted their airplane. Taking off, the group would assemble in the air over a designated area into formation and head for the target. Even the assembling in formation was dangerous due to so many planes in the same area and worse yet when the visibility was limited, collisions happened.
After a typical eight-plus hours airborne mission at high altitude on oxygen, in very cold temperatures in a drafty airplane, threatened by enemy flak and fighters, the surviving group would return to England in the late afternoon. All the crews would go to an interrogation concerning the mission, eat a supper at the mess hall and return to their barracks exhausted and possibly facing a similar mission the next day.
After completing their missions, the original crew on Our Gal Sal returned to the states and home. Surviving the war, Don Wallish married his sweetheart, Molly Jean Thomas, also of Shamokin, and raised three children, Tom, Maryann, and Cathy.
Don Wallish never lost his love of flying and eventually returned to it. He earned the necessary civilian pilot licenses and eventually the Flight Instructor Rating. In 1968, Don took a job as chief corporate pilot for two companies in Bloomsburg, and flew out of that community airport. At the same time, he was a family man, and active in his community as a Boy Scout leader and was active in the area Civil Air Patrol Squadron.
Pilot Don Wallish began his final flight in 1969. He had flown to Canada and the return flight required a stop at Burlington, Vt. to refuel and pass through Customs. One minute after departure on Sunday, Sept. 28, 1969, Don’s twin-engine plane struck a mountain top northwest of the Burlington Airport. All on board were killed. The National Transportation Safety Board listed the cause of the accident as “pilot error.” This report was strongly disputed by all who knew Don’s flying ability.
This ancient flyboy has observed over the years that when the NTSB can’t determine the cause of a crash, they always fall back on “pilot error” an easy solution for them. It is strange that the investigators ignored Pilot Wallish’s excellent reputation as a flight instructor and civilian pilot, and the fact that he successfully flew 30 combat missions as first pilot and brought his crew and B-17 back safely from all 30, a very real measure of an excellent pilot.
Joseph A. Diblin, of Northumberland, was a four-engine pilot during World War II and has worked as a test pilot and civilian flight instructor. He is also seaplane rated. If you are a veteran and would like to share your story, contact him at 570-473-2594.