LEWISBURG — Mobile Health of Evangelical brings preventive and primary care services directly into the communities surrounding the hospital and beyond. A variety of services are offered on the 38-foot-bus throughout the area. For March, upcoming locations are as follows:
Union
Tuesday, March 3, 9-11 a.m., free blood glucose and blood pressure screenings at the Service 1st Credit Union, 101 Walter Dr., Lewisburg. Call 570-768-3200 for information.
Tuesday, March 17, 9-11 a.m., free blood glucose and blood pressure screenings at the Buffalo Valley Produce Auction, 22 Violet Road, Mifflinburg. Call 570-768-3200 for information.
Columbia
Thursday, March 5, 9-11 a.m., free blood glucose and blood pressure screenings at the AGAPE Love From Above, 19 E. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. Call 570-768-3200 for information.
Snyder County
Tuesday, March 10, 7-10 a.m., comprehensive blood screening at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., Beaver Springs. Fee: $50. Call 570-768-3200 for appointments.
Thursday, March 26, 9-11 a.m., free blood glucose and blood pressure screenings at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., Beaver Springs. Call 570-768-3200 for information.
Tuesday, March 31, 8 a.m. to noon, free blood glucose and blood pressure screenings at the Middleburg Livestock Auction, 6592 US-522, Middleburg. Call 570-768-3200 for information.
Montour
Thursday, March 19, 9-11 a.m., free bone density screening at Weis Markets, 600 Continental Blvd., Danville. Call 570-768-3200 for information.
Northumberland
Tuesday, March 24, 9-11 a.m., free bone density screening at the Service 1st Credit Union, 2613 State Route 45, Milton. Call 570-768-3200 for information.
To find out more about the services available through Mobile Health of Evangelical and where it will be stopping, call 1-833-251-0187 or visit www.evanhospital.com/MobileHealth.