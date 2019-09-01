NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Jacqueline Marie Ressler and Justine Arlan Young, both of Sunbury
Cassandra Lee Paul and Jason Alan Neidig, both of Northumberland
Stephanie Ann Ackerson and Richard Lees Corley III, both of Sunbury
Britnee Renee Vargeson and Kyle James Ulsamer, both of Hickory, N.C.
Tabatha Kay Hulsizer and Shennon Michael Klopp, both of Northumberland
Danielle Kathtleen Little and Christopher David Guinther, both of Shamokin
Jaime Lynn Miller and Samir Budic, both of Danville
Delores Auker Stauffer, Port Trevorton and Marvin Brubacher Weaver, Mechanicsburg
Emily Jean Scholl and Nathan Tyler Kahle, both of Turbotville
Christina Denise Witmer, Herndon and Matthew Hunter Bitting, Northumberland
SNYDER COUNTY
Shelly Ann Long and Adam Clayton Dauberman, both of Middleburg
Chelsie Irene Stahl and Tyler David Young, both of Sunbury
Maggie Lorraine Barger and Garrett Todd Hollenbach, both of Selinsgrove
Morgan Lee Landis and Jason Michael Schrader, both of Richfield
Jatoya Lynn Troutman and Michael Charles McGlynn Jr., both of Selinsgrove
Kayla Weaver Martin and Bradley Weaver Martin, both of Port Trevorton
Mallory Elizabeth Pope and Timothy Patton Robinson, both of Selinsgrove
Jacqueline Grace Hauck and Samuel Christ Yoder, both of Middleburg
Mandy Arlene Howard and Tiffany Ann Everly, both of Middleburg
Ashley Nicole Parks and Donald Robert Houser, both of Selinsgrove
Audrey Weaver Hurst, Ephrata and Andrew Ronald Weaver, Richfield
Zuleyka Rivera Santiago and Julio Angel Costales, both of Selinsgrove
Janet Louise DiNatale and Alan Eugene Yoder, both of Mount Pleasant Mills
Nicole Lee Herman and Shawn Warren Hedricks, both of McClure
Pearl Ann Fanning and James Dean English Jr., both of Selinsgrove
• Kimberly June Raker and Harry Joseph Przekop, both of Selinsgrove
Deana Marie Miller and Andrew Eugene Aucker, both of Middleburg
Heather Lanae Stoltzfus, Middleburg and Kendrick Daniel Byler, Whiteville, Tenn.
Ashley Jo Fulkroad and Brynn Ronald Wenrich, both of Millmont
Larissa Ann Hummel, Kreamer and Tyler Daniel Heeter, Beavertown
Bethani Lyn Sims and Zachary David Poorman, both of McClure
Hailey Savannah Gensel and Owen Robert Dauberman, both of Middleburg
Kara Corine Zechman and Mario Figueroa, both of Port Trevorton
Ashley Rose Mull and Travis Dom Orwick, both of Middleburg
Andrea Leigh Kelly, Mifflinburg and Michael Edward Hockenbury, Swoyersville
Kayla Lynn Harner and Wayne Elwood Sholly Jr., both of Selinsgrove
Kenedi Christina Moyer and Brandon Scott Crossley, both of Selinsgrove
Cabrina Shay Goss and Kogan McKinney Mitchell, both of Beavertown
Alicia Ann Lesneski and Jeremiah Joseph Clinchoc, both of Selinsgrove