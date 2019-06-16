SNYDER COUNTY

Consuelo Mae Wertz and John Preston Webb, both of Middleburg

Gwendolyn Jean Gummo and Michael John Purcell, both of Sunbury

Sage Erin Steffen, Middleburg and Chase Alexander Reich, Beaver Springs

Miriam Huber Weaver, Richfield and Frank Martin Hurst, Lebanon

Marla Kay Eberly, Mount Pleasant Mills and Joseph Marvin Schrock, Wildersville, Tenn.

Kristin Nicole Ettinger and Douglas Phillip Bullington, both of Middleburg

Laura Ann Gantt and Daniel Dwayne Leas, both of Harrisburg

Ashley Anna Keith and Timothy Paul Abbott II, both of Beaver Springs

Megan Renee Griffith and Alex Nicholas Antomachi, both of Middleburg

Robin Renee Neidig and Eric Franklin Dreisbach, both of Mount Pleasant Mills

Danielle Louise Hackenberger and David Charles Lauer, both of Selinsgrove

Chelsea Ann Rager, Selinsgrove and Dimitri Shelden Kerstetter, Middleburg

Erica Ann Kuhns and Isaac Benjamin Richard, both of Middleburg

Alicia Marie Lepley and Kevin Myers Lilley, both of Selinsgrove

Kennedy Jae Hilbolt and Jared Edward Myers, both of Selinsgrove

Skye Marie Spriggle, Selinsgrove and Phillip Glen Knepp, Middleburg

Kelly Jo Tobias and Louis Sobczykll, both of Kreamer

Megan Kay Bean-Dowell and Adam Irvin Knepp, both of Freeburg

Dana Lynde Reed and Eric William Casey, both of Newington, Conn.

Tags