SNYDER COUNTY
Consuelo Mae Wertz and John Preston Webb, both of Middleburg
Gwendolyn Jean Gummo and Michael John Purcell, both of Sunbury
Sage Erin Steffen, Middleburg and Chase Alexander Reich, Beaver Springs
Miriam Huber Weaver, Richfield and Frank Martin Hurst, Lebanon
Marla Kay Eberly, Mount Pleasant Mills and Joseph Marvin Schrock, Wildersville, Tenn.
Kristin Nicole Ettinger and Douglas Phillip Bullington, both of Middleburg
Laura Ann Gantt and Daniel Dwayne Leas, both of Harrisburg
Ashley Anna Keith and Timothy Paul Abbott II, both of Beaver Springs
Megan Renee Griffith and Alex Nicholas Antomachi, both of Middleburg
Robin Renee Neidig and Eric Franklin Dreisbach, both of Mount Pleasant Mills
Danielle Louise Hackenberger and David Charles Lauer, both of Selinsgrove
Chelsea Ann Rager, Selinsgrove and Dimitri Shelden Kerstetter, Middleburg
Erica Ann Kuhns and Isaac Benjamin Richard, both of Middleburg
Alicia Marie Lepley and Kevin Myers Lilley, both of Selinsgrove
Kennedy Jae Hilbolt and Jared Edward Myers, both of Selinsgrove
Skye Marie Spriggle, Selinsgrove and Phillip Glen Knepp, Middleburg
Kelly Jo Tobias and Louis Sobczykll, both of Kreamer
Megan Kay Bean-Dowell and Adam Irvin Knepp, both of Freeburg
Dana Lynde Reed and Eric William Casey, both of Newington, Conn.