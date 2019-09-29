NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY

Rachelle Justine Salem and Cole James Shea, both of Northumberland

Hannah Laura Fetterolf and Austin Lee Joraskie, both of Mount Carmel

Jasmine Desirae Palovick and Tyler James Moroskie, both of Elysburg

Carrie Lynn Vognetz and Brandon James Lloyd, both of Milton

Tina M. Vezo and David M. Trumpore, both of Shamokin

Kelsey Elizabeth Heimbach and Logan Matthew Hetherington, both of Mechanicsburg

Kaitlyn Scott Reiff and Elam M. Martin, both of Watsontown

Penny Kay Scholl and Scott Allan Bamford, both of Northumberland

Morgan Lynn Kerstetter and Andrew Josiah Smith, both of Sunbury

Kyle Nicole Robinson and James Warren Hoffman III, both of Watsontown

Kelsey Marie Forbes, Coal Township and Daniel Ryan Zerbe, Trevorton

SNYDER COUNTY

Kate Marie Johnson and Paul Eugene Hackenburg Jr., both of Middleburg

Susanna Sara Shaffer, Middleburg and Jason Bradley Blowers, Geneva, N.Y.

Cheryl Yvonne Gill and Timothy Paul Hoose, both of Hampton, Va. 

Cassandra Marie Wagner, Lititz and Andrew Horst Martin, Middleburg

Kelly Louise Leitzel and Barney Ponce, both of Middleburg

Bethany Faith Fortenbaugh and Morgan Lee Kerstetter, both of Richfield

