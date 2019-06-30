Marriage license applications
SNYDER COUNTY
• Treasa Ann Ruckle and Scott Andrew Kerstetter, both of Mount Pleasant Mills
• Jenedieth Anayanci Mendez Juarez and Gregory Christopher Severyn, both of Selinsgrove
• Ruth Ann King, Beavertown and Philip Daniel Schrey, Port Trevorton
• Leann Adell Bradley and Nicholas Jack Cassel, both of Middleburg
• Corin Beth Jones and Lamont Cyril Dixon, both of Selinsgrove
• Mabel Jean Martin, Shippensburg and Arlyn Ray Martin, Beaver Springs
Divorce decrees
SNYDER COUNTY
• Kyle E. Bachman, Selinsgrove from Tara Lynn Bachman, Winfield
• Nicole Johnson, Middleburg from Joel Johnson, Beaver Springs
• Ryan C. Barger, Beaver Springs from Victoria A. Barger, McClure
• Gisele Shatto from James Shatto, both of Middleburg
• Robert W. Petty Sr. from Cylinda L. Petty, both of Middleburg