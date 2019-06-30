Marriage license applications

SNYDER COUNTY

• Treasa Ann Ruckle and Scott Andrew Kerstetter, both of Mount Pleasant Mills

• Jenedieth Anayanci Mendez Juarez and Gregory Christopher Severyn, both of Selinsgrove

• Ruth Ann King, Beavertown and Philip Daniel Schrey, Port Trevorton

• Leann Adell Bradley and Nicholas Jack Cassel, both of Middleburg

• Corin Beth Jones and Lamont Cyril Dixon, both of Selinsgrove

• Mabel Jean Martin, Shippensburg and Arlyn Ray Martin, Beaver Springs 

 

Divorce decrees

SNYDER COUNTY

• Kyle E. Bachman, Selinsgrove from Tara Lynn Bachman, Winfield

• Nicole Johnson, Middleburg from Joel Johnson, Beaver Springs

• Ryan C. Barger, Beaver Springs from Victoria A. Barger, McClure

• Gisele Shatto from James Shatto, both of Middleburg

• Robert W. Petty Sr. from Cylinda L. Petty, both of Middleburg

 

 

 

