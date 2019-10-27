NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY

Billie Jo Levitan and Shawn A. Hoover, both of Milton

Ann Marie Weaver and William H. Bowersox, both of McEwensville

Rachel N. Rehak and David C. Renn, both of Sunbury

Ashley N. Winner and Cyrus K. Turner, both of Milton

Melissa A. Diamond, Lebanon and Christopher F. Keifer, Mount Carmel

Jessica S. Snyder and Christopher J. Fisher, both of Selinsgrove

Jennifer Jo Musser, Sunbury and John R. Keller, Shamokin Dam

April D. Clemens and Raymond R. Ripka, both of New Columbia

Melissa K. Brusseau and Gene V. Zales, both of Sunbury

Madison J. Reed and Zachary J. Rothermel, both of Shamokin

Lou Ann Badman and David A. Hubler, both of Selinsgrove

Karen M. McCaulley and Patrick A. Kerstetter, both of Northumberland

Fern J.B. Couch and Michael A. Hrycenko, both of Lexington, Ky.

Ann M. Ortega-Vargas and Michael D. Sawyer, both of Danville

SNYDER COUNTY

Joyce Lynn Martin, Selinsgrove and Russell Zimmerman, Leonardtown, Md.

Rachel Michelle Phillips, Selinsgrove and Kalleb Matthew Wilson, Sunbury

Chelsie Ann McDade and Justin Tyler Kline, both of Middleburg

Sara Marie Mathews and Timothy Lee Corbin, both of Selinsgrove

Laura Lynn Brungard and Wayne Edward Shaffer, both of Mount Pleasant Mills

Ashley Nicole Swineford and Chad Steven Aucker, both of Beavertown 

UNION COUNTY

Heidi M. Esperanza and Russell D. Nevius, both of New Columbia

Michelle M. Kane and Ronald D. Delurme, both of Mifflinburg

Neguila D. Truesell and Joshua E. Messimer, both of White Deer

Taryn E. Phillips and Roman L. Brady, both of Winfield

Julia Petro, Aachen, Germany and Quincy H. Amabile, Mifflinburg

Sarah M. Rodriquez, Middleburg and Cody M. Heidler, Penns Creek

