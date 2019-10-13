NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY

Jennifer E. Miller and Michael A. Herb, both of Coal Township

Kathryn E. McCoy, Watsontown and Matthew Lucas, Williamsport

Kimberly J. Paul and Aaron N. Garnhart, both of Sunbury

Belinda K. Witmer and Charles M.C. Parker, both of Sunbury

John J. Yost III and Gwen M. Boyer, both of Coal Township

Peggy A. Stahl and Kenneth P. Shuey Jr., both of Coal Township• Erienne R. Strouse and William Okronglis Jr., both of Shamokin

Tera A. Schauer and Sean M. O’Dell, both of Paxinos

Rebecca J. Sheedy and Eric S. Smith, both of Watsontown

Cindy M. Wetzel and Stephen M. Zimmerman, both of Mount Carmel

Torri E. Bromley and Brandon Z. Bump, both of Northumberland

Katherine M. Springer and Justin M. Musser, both of Sunbury

SNYDER COUNTY

Ashley Nicole Swineford and Chad Steven Aucker, both of Beavertown

Laura Lynn Brungard and Wayne Edward Shaffer, both of Mount Pleasant Mills

Sara Marie Mathews and Timothy Lee Corbin, both of Selinsgrove

Chelsie Ann McDade and Justin Tyler Kline, both of Middleburg 

UNION COUNTY

Lyndsi E. Paul and Slavik Y. Borisov, both of Selinsgrove

Carly E. Marra and Tyler M. Hames, both of Millmont

Tiffany R. King, Mifflinburg and Denver A. Brenizer, New Columbia

Linda Weaver, Lewisburg and Marlin H. Zimmerman, Millmont

Samantha M. Startzel and Steven T. Englehart, both of Mount Carmel

Shawnee M. Wiles and Brandon E. Wilson, both of Mifflinburg

Angela M. Funiciello and Christopher R. Listman, both of Mifflinburg

Erika E. Race and Tristan M. Hoedle, both of Milton

Kathleen A. Ditty, Mifflinburg and Dwayne M. Ross, Altoona

Katelyn M. Walter and Christian J. Lamberson, both of Selinsgrove

Jessica L. Chandler and Benjamin E. Keefer, both of Mifflinburg

Grace E. Scott and Bryan M. Wasson, both of Centre Hall

Leanne S. Kainzbauer and Joshua K. Titus, both of Mifflinburg

Natalie E. Wagner and Adam G. Waltz, both of Milton

