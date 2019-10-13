NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Jennifer E. Miller and Michael A. Herb, both of Coal Township
Kathryn E. McCoy, Watsontown and Matthew Lucas, Williamsport
Kimberly J. Paul and Aaron N. Garnhart, both of Sunbury
Belinda K. Witmer and Charles M.C. Parker, both of Sunbury
John J. Yost III and Gwen M. Boyer, both of Coal Township
Peggy A. Stahl and Kenneth P. Shuey Jr., both of Coal Township• Erienne R. Strouse and William Okronglis Jr., both of Shamokin
Tera A. Schauer and Sean M. O’Dell, both of Paxinos
Rebecca J. Sheedy and Eric S. Smith, both of Watsontown
Cindy M. Wetzel and Stephen M. Zimmerman, both of Mount Carmel
Torri E. Bromley and Brandon Z. Bump, both of Northumberland
Katherine M. Springer and Justin M. Musser, both of Sunbury
SNYDER COUNTY
Ashley Nicole Swineford and Chad Steven Aucker, both of Beavertown
Laura Lynn Brungard and Wayne Edward Shaffer, both of Mount Pleasant Mills
Sara Marie Mathews and Timothy Lee Corbin, both of Selinsgrove
Chelsie Ann McDade and Justin Tyler Kline, both of Middleburg
UNION COUNTY
Lyndsi E. Paul and Slavik Y. Borisov, both of Selinsgrove
Carly E. Marra and Tyler M. Hames, both of Millmont
Tiffany R. King, Mifflinburg and Denver A. Brenizer, New Columbia
Linda Weaver, Lewisburg and Marlin H. Zimmerman, Millmont
Samantha M. Startzel and Steven T. Englehart, both of Mount Carmel
Shawnee M. Wiles and Brandon E. Wilson, both of Mifflinburg
Angela M. Funiciello and Christopher R. Listman, both of Mifflinburg
Erika E. Race and Tristan M. Hoedle, both of Milton
Kathleen A. Ditty, Mifflinburg and Dwayne M. Ross, Altoona
Katelyn M. Walter and Christian J. Lamberson, both of Selinsgrove
Jessica L. Chandler and Benjamin E. Keefer, both of Mifflinburg
Grace E. Scott and Bryan M. Wasson, both of Centre Hall
Leanne S. Kainzbauer and Joshua K. Titus, both of Mifflinburg
Natalie E. Wagner and Adam G. Waltz, both of Milton